M-I-Z: J. Rieger & Co. Partners With University of Missouri to Launch New Light, Refreshing Canned Cocktails

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— J. Rieger & Co. has deepened its partnership with the University of Missouri with the launch of two new ready-to-drink canned cocktails under the Electric Park Canned Cocktails brand. After a successful launch of Six Columns Straight Bourbon in late 2023, the two Missouri institutions have come together again to release two canned vodka sodas with Mizzou branding that alumni and fans will love: CoMo Cocktail, with a robust raspberry flavor, and Truman Twist, featuring a subtle lemon flavor. Both are made with Rieger’s Vodka and flavored with real fruit juice.

The beverage team at J. Rieger & Co., known for its sophisticated and innovative cocktail program, created these two recipes with the warm-weather experience in mind – creating two beverages perfect for patio parties, weekends at the lake, tailgating, and backyard bonfires. While made to be approachable and refreshing, the J. Rieger & Co. team brought the same attention to detail and quality expectations to these canned cocktails as they do the elevated bar program at the distillery.

CoMo Cocktail, coming in black Mizzou-branded packaging, features delicious, tart-yet-sweet raspberry juice, with big flavor, but never cloyingly sweet. Truman Twist comes in gold packaging, and is the quintessential vodka soda, with a subtle lemon flavor; it is extra light and refreshing and clears the palate quickly. Both are 4.5% ABV, and come in 4-packs of 12-ounce slim cans, available now at select retail locations in Kansas and Missouri, as well as at the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery.

Most of the eye-catching cans feature the current Mizzou Tiger logo, but select cans will instead spotlight one of six vintage Tiger designs. True MU fans will want to collect all eight iconic designs. No matter which design you score, these vodka sodas deliver on a refreshing, delightful experience for any Mizzou fan.

J. Rieger & Co. President and Co-Founder Andy Rieger said: “We were incredibly excited to work with Mizzou on these co-branded canned vodka sodas. After launching Six Columns Straight Bourbon, we were eager to continue our relationship and get these cans in motion. We think the packaging turned out amazing and the cocktails are the best-tasting vodka sodas on the market – perfect as the weather warms up. We know Tigers fans and alumni will love them.”

About J. Rieger & Co.

J. Rieger & Co. was originally founded in 1887 in Kansas City’s West Bottoms Livestock Exchange district. The distillery offered over 100 alcoholic products on a national basis, including the iconic Monogram Whiskey, but was forced to close in 1919 with the advent of Prohibition. In 2014, 95 years after Prohibition, the brand was relaunched by business partners Ryan Maybee, co-founder of The Rieger and Manifesto, and Andy Rieger, the great-great-great-grandson of Jacob Rieger. The current distillery is in the historic Electric Park neighborhood in Kansas City. The core product line includes Kansas City Whiskey, Midwestern Dry Gin, Caffe Amaro, and Premium Wheat Vodka.

For More Information:

