Makers of ALO Drink Launch JENJI – A New Line of RTD Boba Teas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— SPI West Port, the makers of ALO Drink, the #1 aloe vera beverage brand in the U.S. and Canada, introduces a brand-new line of ready-to-drink boba teas under the brand name JENJI.

Boba tea, also known as bubble tea or pearl tea, hails from Taiwan in the 1980s, where fresh boba tea shops are now ubiquitous. Boba tea starts with a base of brewed tea, usually a milk tea. Boba pearls–chewy, marble-sized spheres traditionally made from tapioca starch–are added to the tea. One of the hottest trend in the beverage industry, bricks-and-mortar fresh boba tea shops are growing in popularity across the United States. Fortune Business Report estimates that the boba tea market was worth $2.02 billion in 2019, and by 2027, is expected to reach $3.39 billion. Bloomberg reported in June 2023 that a recent CLSA survey of consumers showed that 94% of those?aged between 20 and 29 bought boba tea within the last three months.

Jenji is set to capitalize on the boba craze and bring the boba phenomenon to the ready-to-drink market with its RTD boba teas. Two lines of Jenji Boba Teas are available.

The Jenji Original line, crafted for the convenience and mass market channels, features four different flavors—Original Milk Tea, Matcha Latte, Strawberry Latte, and Brown Sugar. Containing no artificial colors or flavors, Jenji Original boba teas are packaged in 16.5 oz. (490mL) aluminum cans.

The Jenji Pure line, designed for conventional and natural grocery channels, features three varieties of all-natural coconut milk teas. Original Milk Tea, Matcha, and Mango Latte flavors are available packaged in 10.8 oz (320mL) aluminum slim cans. All varieties are vegan friendly and, free of GMOs, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Both Jenji Original and Jeni Pure feature the brand’s proprietary Coco Jelly Boba pearls, providing a lighter, lower carb alternative to traditional tapioca pearls—32g per 100g vs. 88g for tapioca pearls. The company’s Executive Vice President Brian Choi explains, “typical boba pearls found in fresh boba shops are made with tapioca, a starch extracted from the cassava root. It’s the chewy, and springy texture of the tapioca pearls that has drawn fans from far and wide. Tapioca pearls, however, don’t work well in ready-to-drink beverages. Over time, they expand and disintegrate, losing the very glutinous springiness that makes boba so popular. Others have tried to mimic the tapioca mouthfeel by using boba made primarily with konjac, a root vegetable similar to a potato that holds up a bit better in liquid. We’ve found, however that Konjac doesn’t have the springiness and firmness of tapioca, and instead tends to be gritty and sandy and just not pleasant, and it just tends to get worse over time. So here at Jenji, we’ve developed our unique Coco Jelly Boba–a boba made of coconut jelly. A semi-translucent, white, jelly-like food made by the fermentation of fresh coconut water, coconut jelly not only holds up better in liquid, but also has a light, firm, chewy mouthfeel that boba fans adore.”

Jenji Boba Teas are available now from SPI West Port in the U.S., and from the company’s Canadian distributor partner, Beverage World.

Stefan Kergl, Vice President of Beverage World states “our company has relished our long standing partnership with SPI West Port, specifically with their ALO brand, importing into Canada since 2008. And we are thrilled at the opportunity of extending this partnership with the Jenji brand. They have done a great job on the branding as well as its favorable ingredient deck. It has a very enjoyable taste, especially for a RTD, shelf stable boba tea.”

About SPI West Port

SPI West Port is a food and beverage manufacturer and distributor based in South San Francisco, CA, U.S.A. The company’s ALO Drink line of all natural, aloe vera infused beverages is the #1 ready-to-drink beverage brand in the U.S. and Canada. ALO Drink is available in retail, grocery, convenience, drug, and food service retailers across the country. Including nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Rite Aid, CVS, Sprouts, Safeway/Albertson’s, Quik Trip, and select Circle K regions.

About Beverage World

Beverage World (BW) is Canada’s largest non-alcoholic, independent, non-publicly traded, beverage company located in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The company’s DSD division operates upwards of 7 five-ton trucks servicing the Golden Horseshoe area with a population base of 7.8 million people while their Corporate division utilizes BW’s network of sub-distributors and cash & carries across Canada to brand build. BW also services national accounts direct to DC or through dedicated wholesalers, accounts such as Circle K, Parkland, 7 Eleven, Shell, Petro Canada, Canadian Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart. Sobeys, Loblaw, Dollar Tree, GFS, Sysco Food Service, Costco and many more.

https://drinkjenji.com/