Marketing: Olivia Culpo Has ‘Zero to Hide’ in BODYARMOR Campaign; Coca-Cola, Recover180 Take Center Court

Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey Have ‘Zero to Hide’ in BODYARMOR Zero Sugar Campaign

BODYARMOR has tapped model Olivia Culpo and her fiancé, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey – a longstanding partner with the sports drink brand – for its first-ever campaign for its latest release, Zero Sugar.

The new ad spot provides fans a glimpse into the couple’s life together and how they have “Zero to Hide,” just like the brand’s new Zero Sugar sports drinks have nothing to hide with zero sugar, zero carbohydrates and no artificial sweeteners or dyes.

“The launch of BODYARMOR Zero Sugar has been our biggest innovation to date, which is a huge deal for us and quite frankly the zero sugar category,” said Tom Gargiulo, BODYARMOR CMO, in a statement. “To match up with the promise of this new product line, we wanted to bring in new influential talen that felt authentic, and Olivia Culpo was top of mind.”

BODYARMOR’s “Zero to Hide” campaign is now live across streaming CTV and audio platforms, digital, social and programmatic and, according to the brand, will be amplified via out-of-home media, retail activations and sampling events in local markets across the country throughout 2024.

The Coca-Cola owned beverage brand released its zero sugar sports drink line in January, following in the footsteps of emerging brands like PRIME and Electrolit. Coke’s other hydration brand, Powerade, also carries a zero sugar and zero carbohydrate version in five SKUs.

At BevNET Live Winter 2023, SPINS reported in its presentation that low and no sugar is fueling growth in beverages with sales of zero sugar drinks climbing 15% year-over-year.

The BODYARMOR Zero Sugar line is currently available in four flavors (Fruit Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange and Cherry) and comes in 16 oz., 20 oz. 6-pack and 28 oz. bottles at retailers nationwide and online via Amazon and Walmart.com.

Coca-Cola, Recover180 Hit the Court for March Madness

Coke Zero Sugar is seeking to bring taste to center court this March Madness season with a campaign centered around the idea that being the best fan “can be thirsty work.”

The brand is kicking off its NCAA men’s basketball tournament-long program that celebrates its fans with a new TV creative featuring two former collegiate athletes, Jay Williams (Duke) and Aliyah Boston (South Carolina). The ad, which first aired during the North Carolina at Duke game on March 9, will run through the National Championship game on April 8.

The Coke Zero Sugar campaign extends beyond the court with additional elements including digital and social executions, outdoor advertising, sampling and experiential activations in the NCAAA Men’s (Phoenix) and Women’s (Cleveland) Final Four host cities and on-campus events at colleges and universities nationwide.

But Coke isn’t the only brand seeking to clinch victory on the court. RECOVER180, a new organic hydration sports drink from serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins – the creator of Fuze, Core Hydration and Casa Azul – has announced its partnership with Duke University Basketball guard Jared McCain. Together, RECOVER180 and McCain will invite the brand’s Instagram followers to join the March Mania giveaway for the opportunity to win prizes such as a 1-year supply of RECOVER180 and signed merchandise.

Simply Launches Colored Colored Glassware Collection

Coca-Cola-owned fruit juice brand Simply Beverages is jumping on the #coloredglassware trend, which has garnered over 2.9 million views on TikTok, through a new collaboration with luxury glassware brand Estelle.

Starting March 26, Simply will celebrate the collaboration by giving away its inaugural glassware collection for free in box sets including a 52 oz. bottle of orange juice and a pair of hand-blown Champagne Coupes and Sunday Low Ball glasses (a $205 value).

During the unofficial “brunching hour,” which begins at 11 a.m. on the 26th, fans will be able to register for a chance to win one of the limited edition boxes by visiting the microsite.

Accelerator Onboards Shilese Jones, Lindsey Horan as Brand Ambassadors

Accelerator Active Energy has added USA Gymnastics star Shilese Jones and U.S. Women’s National Soccer team captain Lindsey Horan as its newest brand ambassadors.

Jones, who will be competing for a spot in the 2024 Olympics, has already notched some impressive highs on her road to Paris, helping USA collect its sixth and seventh consecutive World team titles in 2022 and 2023. Horan is a two-time Olympian who made her Olympic debut in 2016 and helped the USA earn its bronze medal in 2021.

Jones and Horan join a growing roster of ambassadors from a range of backgrounds, including gymnast Livvy Dunne and NFL tight end Travis Kelce, among others.

Founded in 2019 as A SHOC, Accelerator features a proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics and antioxidants to accelerate the metabolism and enhance focus. All products are NSF certified and available nationwide at retailers such as Target, Walmart, 7-Eleven, QuikTrip, Meijer and more.