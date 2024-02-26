Mate Maker Announces Launch of Golden Hour Variety Pack, Debuting New Dragonberry Flavor

Mate Maker, the Aussie founded, SoCal based craft brewer, combining better for you beverages and laid back beachfront vibes, announced the arrival of its new Golden Hour variety pack. The variety pack dishes up four flavors and twelve cans of epic sunset moments, and is newly available throughout Mate Maker’s expanded Southern California distribution.

Mate Maker brews deliciously refreshing hard kombucha, crafted using only real fruit, organic green tea and simple ingredients. By partnering with small farms to develop recipes based around local, fresh ingredients, like their new Dragonberry flavor, a bold mix of fresh dragon fruit and sweet strawberry, paired with tart lime and tropical acai, Mate Maker is on a mission to make the juiciest hard kombucha available.

Despite just arriving in the US late last summer, Mate Maker has made an outsized impact in the hard kombucha category, selling over 1000 barrels across a small number of key accounts in San Diego and winning a Gold Medal for best Hard Kombucha at the San Diego International Beer Festival. Mate Maker, which is co-founded by a group of long-time friends from Australia, including GRAMMY award winners RÜFÜS DU SOL, is a drink with music in its DNA and has made waves with its Golden Hour parties at some of its favorite accounts featuring superstar surprise guests alongside the Mate Maker Soundsystem crew. More pop up events are planned for this upcoming spring and summer.

Mate Maker also announced that it has expanded its relationship with Scout Distribution to include Orange County and Los Angeles, and hired regional veteran Matt Armstrong as market manager OC and LA. Armstrong spent four years growing Ashland Hard Seltzer’s profile in the region.

“Mate Maker has been a brand that we feel has the potential to grow quickly and take material share within our distribution footprint,” said Jeff Hansson, CEO of Scout Distribution. “In a market full of Hard Kombuchas, Mate Maker has created an elevated product that really stands out from a flavor and quality perspective. Justin (Mate Maker Founder) has put together a team of high pedigree industry veterans, so we are expecting rapid growth in all channels in the coming months.”

“The initial response to Mate Maker after just a few months in San Diego has exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled to expand up the coast to make some new mates in OC and LA,” said Mate Maker founder Justin Medcraft. “Our mission is to become a leading Californian craft beverage producer focused on alternative beverages that are fresh, juicy and sourced locally. Our expansion with SCOUT Distribution gets us a step closer to that goal.”

The Mate Maker Golden Hour variety pack will feature four flavors, Peach Smash, Blood Orange P.O.G., Pineapple Sundream and Dragon Berry. The flavors were developed by Mate Maker’s BrewMaster, Josh Makler, a long-time San Diego resident and a pioneer in the hard kombucha category.

For More Information:

https://matemakerco.com/