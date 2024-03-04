Microphyt Names Stefan Wypyszyk Chief Commercial Officer

Baillargues, France – March 4, 2024 – Microphyt, a microalgae-based natural solutions for nutrition, cosmetics and overall health, today announced that Stefan Wypyszyk has joined the company as chief commercial officer. Wypyszyk has more than 25 years of B2B ingredient sales and business development experience in the dietary supplement, food and beverage industries.

“Stefan brings a wealth of experience to all aspects of business development, including product innovation, strategic marketing, and sales,” said Vincent Usache, Microphyt chief executive officer. “He has a strong record of building brands and growing sales of clinically validated ingredients.”

Before joining Microphyt, Wypyszyk was managing director, North America for Phynova Group, a British life sciences company commercializing plant-based bioactive ingredients for nutritional supplements and functional foods. His branding and sales strategies across multiple channels were pivotal to the company’s growth and enhanced reputation. Previously Wypyszyk held various management positions in sales, business development and operations at Martin Bauer Group, Azile, Zuellig Group NA, and Theo Chocolate.

“I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at Microphyt that is unlocking the power of microalgae,” said Wypyszyk. “Our patented technology drives discovery and cultivation of microalgae extracts that offer scalable and sustainable health solutions. I’m particularly excited about our clinically proven ingredients for brain health, cognitive performance, and weight management and metabolic wellness.”

Wypyszyk and other members of the Microphyt management team will be attending Natural Products Expo West on March 12-16 in Anaheim, CA. Food, beverage and supplement manufacturers interested in meeting Wypyszyk and learning more about Microphyt products should contact him at Stefan.wypyszyk@microphyt.eu.

Wypyszyk has a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and an MBA from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. He has served as a Board of Trustee member with the American Herbal Products Association. Wypyszyk is based in Seattle, Washington, USA.

About Microphyt

Inspired by nature and enabled by biotechnology, Microphyt discovers, develops and markets innovative microalgae-based solutions for health and beauty. Since 2009, our research laboratories have been developing specialty ingredients derived from microalgae. Enabled by avant-garde sustainable production processes, we offer a new generation of eco-efficient natural bioactives.

For More Information:

https://microphyt.eu/