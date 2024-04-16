Military Family Launches Patriotic Bottled Water Brand to Support U.S. Veterans

Hydr8 Us, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its new premium patriotic bottled water brand, HYDR8. The Company, Hydr8 Us, is a family-owned and operated beverage company that has been certified by the Small Business Administration as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

The brand was inspired by HYDR8’s Veteran’s Advocate, ret. Naval Captain Mark McNally’s over 28 years of active-duty service as a naval aviator. McNally retired after commanding the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Considering 94% of Americans drink bottled water, and 73% of Americans take into account a company’s charitable giving when making a purchase, the Company decided to leverage their experience in the beverage industry to create a premium, patriotic brand that gives back.

“After the military, I worked for 12 years in the water industry holding water treatment and distribution certifications. I am very proud to be a part of great tasting and healthful HYDR8 water, which is wholly sourced and produced in the U.S. with American workers. As a retired Navy Veteran, I am proud of HYDR8’s commitment to helping and honoring our Veterans who have given so much to our Nation. Supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation, HYDR8 will continue to help Veterans as our brand grows,” said Mark McNally, Captain USN Retired.

The HYDR8 brand consists of HYDR8 Artesian, an all-natural artesian water that is sustainably sourced from domestic aquifers, and HYDR8 Alkaline, a pure, great-tasting water with a high pH of 9.5. The Company has a network of quality co-packers across the country to ensure production capability and to support the Company’s commitment to green logistics.

“I am genuinely excited to work alongside my father, who is very serious about positioning the HYDR8 brand to make a positive impact. By choosing HYDR8, consumers will be helping to support Veterans,” said Amy McNally, Chief Executive Officer. “Launching a new brand is not without its challenges, so we are relying on the help of our distribution partners, brokers, supporters, and the military community to help grow the brand. We invite individuals and businesses to join us in supporting a brand that gives back to U.S. heroes.”

About Gary Sinise Foundation:

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation’s defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11, Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America’s military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more.

About Hydr8 Us LLC

Hydr8 Us is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business that seeks to harness the collective spirit of the consumer to promote good health, honor veterans, and activate patriotism. Founded by a family that spent nearly three decades in service to the military, HYDR8 is passionate about giving back to U.S. Veterans and their families through its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation. The brand provides consumers an optimal hydration experience with their all-natural American Artesian Water and high pH American Alkaline Water. Every bottle is guaranteed to be sustainably sourced and bottled in the USA. HYDR8 will be sold through various channels and will target consumers who are focused on optimal health while being passionate about supporting service members through charitable giving.

