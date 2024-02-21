Mooala Debuts Organic “On-the-Go” Bananamilks at Sprouts

DALLAS, Texas— Mooala, a leading organic plant-based milk brand, has launched its best-selling Bananamilks in an “on-the-go” format in Sprouts stores nationwide. Customers wanting a healthier, yet still delicious milk for their lunchbox, snack time, or on the go now have a shelf stable 8oz option in three different flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

“Our Bananamilks come in craveable flavors that kids and adults love, and our organic ingredients and nutrition also pass the “mom-police” test,” said Mooala CEO, Jeff Richards. We wanted families to have a guilt-free option for kids to enjoy; these are delicious and sneakily nutritious, with just a fraction of the sugar of other flavored milks.”

Mooala’s Bananamilk has become a household favorite in its traditional 48oz multi-serve package, but this is the brand’s first single-serve version of its best-selling product. Mooala’s newest innovation delivers convenience, health, and deliciousness rolled into one eco-friendly package. The single-serve line is sold at an SRP of $1.69 per 8oz unit.

In addition to being the first brick-and-mortar retailer for “on-the-go” Bananamilk, Sprouts is also the inaugural national retailer for Mooala’s new Simple Organic line of Oatmilk and Almondmilk. Made with only three ingredients – organic oats or almonds, sea salt and filtered water – this is the cleanest it gets, and at an affordable price, too. Mooala’s flagship products, including the Original Bananamilk and Chocolate Bananamilk, will also be available for purchase on Sprouts’ shelves in the shelf stable milk section.

About Mooala

Mooala is a leading organic plant-based milk brand, and one of the fastest-growing plant-based milk brands in the U.S. Mooala makes it so you never have to sacrifice yummy flavor for quality, healthy products, and vice versa. In just a few short years, Mooala has become the fastest-growing shelf stable, plant-based milk brand in the U.S. and is widely esteemed for its line of bananamilks, which are nut-free and dairy-free. Its new Simple line earned top spot in Eat This, Not That’s ranking of healthiest dairy-free milks in 2023. Mooala, ranked No. 1,600 of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of growing businesses, is sold in premier store banners like Whole Foods, Kroger, Costco, Publix, Walmart, HEB and ALDI.

