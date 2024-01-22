Mortal Becomes First Kombucha in 16oz Aluminum Bottles

Mortal now fights death with aluminum. The beverage innovator is the first in the world to package its kombucha brand in aluminum bottles.

Mortal’s same great, better-for-you kombucha flavors are now way better for the planet— available in infinitely recyclable, resealable, and lighter aluminum bottles.

Since 2017 Mortal has offered its array of kombucha flavors in glass bottles. Now, the beverage innovator is proud to add this groundbreaking packaging for the kombucha category: 16oz Aluminum Bottles. This new revolution in kombucha packaging is made possible by Mortal’s partnership with SPROUTS Market. “Sprouts has a commitment to innovation and sustainability and we are so thankful they were with us to bring it to market,” says Mortal Founder Becca Schepps.

Mortal is now the first kombucha brand in the world to package in aluminum bottles. Beyond the reduction on Mortal’s carbon footprint, this new packaging format has the benefit of resealability— unlike many other kombucha brands that have switched to aluminum in cans. That means more kombucha-sipping opportunities at concerts, on hikes or the slopes, in the mountains, on beaches and golf courses, in backpacks and just about everywhere else you can think of.

“Using premium ingredients and top-notch manufacturing, we’ve ensured the same great taste from our glass product in aluminum Earth-friendly packaging,” adds Schepps. Four mainstay flavors (Basillion Strawberries, Black Sage, Black Magic, and Marg Simpson) of Mortal Kombucha are now available in 16oz aluminum bottles at all SPROUTS markets nationwide, with more retailers to come in 2024. Also available in its aluminum bottle is the Mortal’s new SPROUTS exclusive Peaches Be Crazy, a Peach Bellini kombucha. Since launch it’s been time and time again described as the best kombucha flavor ever.

About Mortal

Founded by Becca Schepps and Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal makes beverages that fight death. Mortal is currently available across all 50 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Sprouts, Central Market, King Soopers, Foodtown, Mother’s, Lassens, Weis and Natural Grocers. Mortal Kombucha is a big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/mortal-kombucha-16oz-aluminum-bottles