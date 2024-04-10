Mott’s Introduces New Hydrating Juice Beverage for Kids

Mott’s, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and the nation’s leading producer of branded apple sauce and apple juice, launched Mott’s Active, a new fruit-flavored hydrating juice beverage for active kids with naturally sourced electrolytes, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors. This is the first juice drink product from the Mott’s brand to offer hydration benefits via added electrolytes.

Nearly 80% of households with children purchase sports drinks to hydrate(*) and Mott’s Active provides a sports drink alternative in two delicious juice flavors – Blastin’ Berry and Watermelon Burst – in a blend of apple juice and coconut water.

“KDP’s expertise in identifying unmet needs and opportunities across categories is what sets our portfolio of better-for-your beverages apart,” said Derek Dabrowski, VP & GM at Keurig Dr Pepper, overseeing the Mott’s trademark. “Our vision for Mott’s Active is to be a part of the journey of parents and kids as they engage in a variety of sports and playtime occasions, with a product that delivers a refreshing source of hydration from a brand they trust.”

Mott’s Active is available now in 8 oz. 6-packs at mass and grocery retailers nationwide and conveniently located in the juice aisle alongside other beloved Mott’s products.

(*) Circana Panel Total US-All Outlets L52W 3.24.24 (among households with kids 6-17)

About Mott’s

Mott’s, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, is the nation’s leading producer of branded apple sauce and apple juice. Since 1842, Mott’s has proudly created high-quality, nutritious juices and snacks, with the delicious taste of real fruit. Mott’s continues to provide a range of products to meet the needs of today’s busy families. Mott’s is available in a variety of sauce and juice offerings, including Mott’s Original, Mott’s for Tots and Mott’s Mighty.

