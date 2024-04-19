National Shag Dance Champions Launch Shag-a-Rita

TRENTON, S.C.— Former national champions of the Carolina Shag dance are excited to announce a new beverage mix called Shag-a-Rita. The first flavors to hit the market will be North Myrtle Peach, Boogie Woogie Berry and “The Basic” Classic Lime.

The Shag, which originated in the late 1930s, is celebrating its 40th anniversary as the official dance of South Carolina (1984), and has been considered a modified version of the “swing dance of the South.” In the early 2000s, the Society of Stranders (S.O.S.) and the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs estimated there to be nearly 1 million people nationwide who are familiar with the dance.

Shag-a-Rita, is founded by Bucky, Shari and Ivy Claire Huiet of Trenton, S.C., and Sam, Lisa and Mack West of Hamlet, N.C.

National Shag Dance Championships

Sam West – 16-time Overall National Shag Champion

Mack West – 3-time Junior National Shag Champion – 2018, 2022, & 2023

Ivy Claire Huiet – 2-time Junior National Shag Champion – 2015 & 2020

“We are excited to launch Shag-a-Rita to celebrate such a popular dance that so many people enjoy,” said Ivy Claire Huiet, 2-time national shag champion and co-founder of Shag-a-Rita. “Whether you’re attending a wedding, a local beach club, or dancing bare feet in the sand, we’re providing three refreshing, perfectly balanced margarita mixes to enjoy.”

“Our families have been dancing and competing for many years,” said Sam West, 16-time national shag champion and co-founder of Shag-a-Rita. “We wanted to tie in a product with a hobby that we love doing, so we created a premium margarita mix made by shaggers…for shaggers, but while you don’t have to shag to drink a Shag-a-Rita, it might make you want to.”

Click here to view Sam and Ivy Claire at the 2023 Grand National Dance Championship.

Shag-a-Rita Features:

Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Gum Arabic, Ester Gum, Brominated Soybean Oil, BHA, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Citrate

32 FL Oz.

11 servings per container (serving size: 3 fl oz)

Manufactured for Rhythm and Booze Company

Made in the USA, and bottled at Second City Distillery in Augusta, Ga.

Cost: $14 for a single bottle or $36 for the triple pack

Shag-a-Rita mixes will be for sale at the famous Fat Harold’s Beach Club during the S.O.S. Spring Safari in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., April 18-28, 2024, and online at shagarita.com.

For More Information:

https://shagarita.com/