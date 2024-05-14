New Exclusive Insider Benefit: BevNET & Nosh Quarterly Reports in Partnership with Leading Data Providers

BevNET and Nosh are excited to announce an exclusive data series for Insiders! We’re partnering with leading industry data providers to publish quarterly reports on category performance, consumer behavior, key trends, innovative products, emerging subcategories, and more, that aim to empower food and beverage businesses.

We’re kicking off this series by introducing new “State of the Category” reports with Brightfield Group, renowned providers of industry data and insights. Brightfield Group has earned recognition for its commitment to empowering professionals in the food and beverage sector with comprehensive data reports and actionable insights, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.

The new reports will provide food and beverage insights that support company benchmarks and projections, while informing important decisions across departments.

Tailored specifically to the needs of BevNET and Nosh Insiders, these reports will feature:

Comprehensive overviews of the food and beverage industry

Data-driven analyses and insights

Information on category size, shifts in category dynamics, emerging trends, innovative products, and emerging subcategories

Insights derived from consumer behavior, consumer survey, and social listening sources

All reports will be accessible exclusively to BevNET & Nosh Insiders, with the inaugural report release scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

To ensure access to these invaluable resources, we encourage professionals to become a BevNET & Nosh Insider. Subscribe now through May 31 to save 20%!

We look forward to building on our relationship with Brightfield and other leading data providers in the food and beverage industry, providing additional resources for our Insiders. Stay tuned for future data partnership announcements.

If you are a food and beverage industry data provider interested in partnering with BevNET and Nosh, please contact Carolyn Craven at ccraven@bevnet.com to inquire.

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading B2B media company providing comprehensive coverage of the beverage industry. Through its digital platform and events, BevNET connects beverage brands, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and investors, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

About Nosh

Nosh is a respected resource that publishes food industry news, insights, and education for the growing CPG community. Through daily reporting and analysis, Nosh keeps businesses within the food industry informed and connected.

About Brightfield Group

Brightfield Group is a trusted provider of industry data and insights, empowering professionals in the food and beverage sector to make informed decisions. With a commitment to delivering actionable intelligence, Brightfield Group helps clients navigate market trends, consumer behaviors, and emerging opportunities.