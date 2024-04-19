New Products: 5-hour Energy’s Gamer-Focused Line, Plus Goldthread, Skinny Mixes, Pepsi & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Pepsi joins forces with chef Bobby Flay to launch two new grilling-inspired flavors, Califia Farms’ latest creamer pays homage to a classic ice cream flavor and Plink enters its magnesium era.

Mizu

Mizu Lab has announced the launch of its new zero-sugar, Asian-flavored electrolyte mixes in Lychee & Mangosteen, Yuzu & Mango, and Asian Yogurt Drink & Strawberry varieties. According to the brand, each single-serve electrolyte stick contains over 1000mg of essential electrolytes and vitamins for hydration and immunity support including sodium, potassium, calcium and B Vitamins. Mizu Lab’s electrolyte mixes are available for purchase on the brand’s website for $24.99 per 15-pack. For more information, visit mizulabdrinks.com.

Waterloo

As further proof that water is still big in Texas right now, Waterloo has launched a three-SKU flavored still water line in 12 oz. cans. Offered in Meyer Lemon Blueberry, Watermelon Lime Mint and Dragon Fruit Punch varieties, the waters are currently available for purchase on Amazon for $10.44 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkwaterloo.com.

TeaPot

Boston Beer’s low-dose, THC-infused iced tea TeaPot (Canada only) has a new flavor: Blackberry Rooibos, the second in its relaxation-focused “Good Evening” line. As with all TeaPot varieties, Blackberry Rooibos is non-carbonated and contains 5mg of THC per 355 mL can. For more information, visit drinkteapot.com.

Recess

“Feels like vacation,” indeed: Tropical Bliss is the latest release from Recess Mood (non-CBD), featuring notes of pineapple, mango and passion fruit. Each 12 oz. can features magnesium L-theonate, a form of magnesium for the brain, as well as L-theanine and lemon balm, adaptogens that help maintain balance. Recess’ Tropical Bliss is available via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit takearecess.com.

Zing Zang

Zing Zang has expanded its portfolio of premium cocktail mixes with the addition of Michelada Mix. The new offering, crafted with a blend of tomato juice, lime and lemon juices, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce, will soon hit store shelves in 32 oz. bottles. For more information, visit zingzang.com.

Goldthread Tonics

Plant-based beverage maker Goldthread Tonics has announced the release of two reformulated flavors, Matcha Clarity (previously Japenese Matcha) and Rose Glow (previously Honey Rose). The former is made with ceremonial grade matcha, chlorophyll and fresh-squeezed lime juice for an energy-boosting blend. The latter is crafted with rooibos leaf, rose, goji, cinnamon, cardamom and dragon fruit to “revive and renew” from the inside out. For more information, visit drinkgoldthread.com.

Else

Else Nutrition has unveiled its latest innovation, a line of plant-based ready-to-drink protein shakes designed for kids ages two and up. Available in two classic flavors at launch – Chocolate and Vanilla – feature 80% whole food including almonds, buckwheat and tapioca. Each 8 oz. carton is loaded with 9 grams of protein and 25 essential vitamins and minerals. Else Nutrition’s Plant-Powered Completed Nutrition Shakes are available online at Amazon and Walmart and in-store at Wegmans. For more information, visit elsenutrition.com.

5-hour Energy

Game on! 5-hour Energy is seeking to help consumers level up with its new product line targeted at adults in the gaming community. Available in three flavors – Pineapple Charge, Rocket Raspberry and Apple Bash – the Gamer Shot features B vitamins, taurine and amino acids to help gamers feel focused throughout their sessions. Each 1.93 oz. energy shot contains 230mg of caffeine. For more information, visit 5hourenergy.com.

Skinny Mixes

Now you can have your dessert and drink it too, thanks to Skinny Mixes’ new Dessert Collection. Reportedly inspired by the #WaterTok movement, the new zero-sugar, zero-calorie syrups are designed to satisfy sweet cravings with flavors like Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Chocolate Salted Pretzel, Italian Wedding Cake, Blueberry Cobbler, and Birthday Queen. For more information, visit skinnymixes.com.

Pepsi

To celebrate the (upcoming) arrival of grilling season, Pepsi has joined forces with grill master and chef Bobby Flay to launch two new flavors “designed to elevate the taste of BBQ foods.” The new LTOs – Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime – were crafted to provide a sweet flavor that enhances the smoky, savory flavors created on a grill. Both varieties will soon be available for purchase nationwide in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles. For more information, visit pepsi.com.

AriZona x Fallout

AriZona Beverage Company has teamed with Amazon MGM Studios to create AriZona x Fallout Energy Drinks, a new line of green tea-based natural energy drinks. Available in Green Tea Red Apple Energy, Green Tea Pomegranate Energy and Green Tea Georgia Peach Energy varieties, each 22 oz. can packs 234mg of caffeine and has 100 calories. AriZona x Fallout Energy Drinks are available for purchase on Amazon for $36 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkarizona.com.

Califia Farms

Califia is paying homage to a beloved ice cream flavor with the launch of its newest almond creamer, Cookies ‘n Crème. The dairy-free creamer is made with ingredients like almondmilk, cane sugar and sunflower oil and, according to the brand, contains 25% less sugar than the leading sweetened creamer brand. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Highly Casual

Highly Casual has gotten casually higher with the launch of Honeycrisp Apple Seltzer, a new flavor to debut the brand’s new Hang Ten dose. The new flavor, which will be available in grab-and-go 12 oz. single cans starting April 23, is made with real apple juice and features 10mg of THC per can. For more information, visit drinkhighlycasual.com.

Plink!

Plink!, the winner of BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown 23, is entering its magnesium era, according to a LinkedIn post by founder Max Luthy. All three hydration tablet flavors – Pomegranate Berry, Watermelon and Pineapple – now feature 25mg of magnesium in addition to 250mg of sodium and 180mg of potassium. The magnesium-packed hydration tablets are available via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 24-pak. For more information, visit drinkplink.com.