New Products: BEAM’s Dole Whip-flavored Supplement Powders, Plus Clevr, Brew Dr., Koia & More

In this week’s new products roundup, BEAM teams up with Dole to introduce Dole Whip-flavored supplement powders, Jones Soda seeks to capture a piece of the ever-expanding craft mixers market and Brew Dr. celebrates Pride Month with limited edition rainbow-wrapped bottles and cans.

Peet’s

Just in time for summer, Peet’s Coffee is brightening up its portfolio with the launch of its Bright Collection featuring Off the Grid and Sun Catcher blends. The former is a medium roast blend of “sweet Colombia and milk chocolatey El Salvador” while the latter is a light roast made with a blend of “balanced Brazil and aromatic Kenya.” Both blends are available via the brand’s website for $18.95 per 16 oz. bag or $9.99 per 10-pack of K-Cup Pods. For more information, visit peets.com.

Jones Soda

Jones Soda is hoping to capture a piece of the $19.1 billion global craft mixers market with the launch of its Premium Craft Mixers collection. The new product range features 7.5 oz. cans sold in single-flavor four-packs with six different varieties to choose from: Tantalizing Tonic Water with a Hint of Cucumber, Fizzical Club Soda with a Hint of Lemon, Crisp Ginger Beer with a Hint of Lime, Glorious Margarita Mix with a Hint of Jalapeño, Sparkling Pink Grapefruit with a Hint of Lavendar and Cosmo Cranberry with a Hint of Rosemary. Jones Soda’s Premium Craft Mixers are set to launch with an unnamed “national anchor retailer” this fall. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Clevr

Everything is coming up roses for Clevr with the rerelease of its limited edition Rose Matcha SuperLatte, which kicks off the brand’s three-part Summer Matcha Series. The powdered latte features a vegan collagen blend to support skin health and hydration with hero ingredients like tremella mushroom extract, tocotrienols and hyaluronic acid. Clevr’s Rose Matcha SuperLatte will be available via the brand’s website for $28 per 14-serving pouch. For more information, visit clevrblends.com.

Brew Dr.

In celebration of Pride Month, Portland, Oregon-based kombucha producer Brew Dr. Kombucha is rolling out its limited edition Love Wins rainbow-wrapped bottles and cans. This marks the sixth consecutive year of the brand’s partnership with the Trevor Project and, as part of the collaboration, Brew Dr. is donating $50,000 to further support the Trevor Project’s life-saving support to LGBTQ+ young people. For more information, visit brewdrkombucha.com.

Koia

Koia has made its first foray into the shelf-stable with the introduction of plant-based Nutrition Shakes in Cacao Bean, Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Banana flavors. According to the brand, the new products complement its existing line and hit on three top-requested attributes: a shelf-stable option available in bulk that can be delivered right to customers’ doors. Each 11 oz. carton features an almond milk base and boasts 20 grams of plant-based protein and 6 grams of fiber. Koia’s Nutrition Shakes are now available on Amazon for $44.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkkoia.com.

BEAM Be Amazing x Dole

BEAM Be Amazing has teamed up with Dole to capture the sweet, refreshing flavors of Dole Whip in supplement form. The co-branded supplement line includes Dole Whip Strawberry Vegan Protein Powder and Dole Whip Pineapple Pre-Workout Powder. The former boasts 20 grams of protein per serving and features added prebiotic fiber. For more information, visit youcanbeam.com.