New Products: Beekeeper Coffee x Taco Bell, Plus DripDrop, Celsius, Oatly and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Beekeeper Coffee teams up with Taco Bell to pay homage to a classic Mexican beverage, DripDrop unveils a Zero Sugar version of its flagship electrolyte powders and Oatly and Dunkin’ roll out new creamers for your morning cup of coffee.

Beekeeper x Taco Bell

Beekeeper Coffee, known for its ready-to-drink coffee and latte flavors featuring a signature drop of honey, has teamed up with Taco Bell to create a new Cold Brew Horchata Latte. Further details on how and where to get the drink haven’t been released, but we know this: the new latte takes inspiration from the iconic, cinnamon-flavored Mexican beverage. For more information, beekeepercoffee.com.

Chamberlain Coffee

Though the Day of Love may have passed, fans can still get their hands on Chamberlain Coffee’s Valentine’s Gift Box for a limited time. Available for purchase via the brand’s website, each $55 box includes one each of the following: Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Blend, Raspberry Chocolate Bar, Chai Hot Cocoa Mix, Chocolate Matcha Powder, postcard. For more information, visit chamberlaincoffee.com.

Califia Complete

Having taken steps to clean up its ingredient profile last year, plant-based milk giant Califia is turning to another blind spot for the category: its nutritional value. The new offering contains the same amount or more of nine essential nutrients – Protein (8 grams), Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Riboflavin – as an 8 oz. serving of dairy milk, but with only half the sugar. Califia Complete is now available in 40 oz. refrigerated multi-serve bottles at retailers like Target and Walmart. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Califia

The Los Angeles-based company has also announced the release of five other new products: Matcha Almond Latte (48 oz/$6.49), Organic Oat Barista Blend (32 oz/$5.39), Coconut Barista Blend (32 oz/$4.99), the limited release Chocolate Strawberry Almond Creamer (25.4 oz/$5.29) and Pure Black Sweetened Iced Coffee (48 oz/$6.19). For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

DripDrop

Having seen the success of other zero sugar powdered hydration products from brands like Gatorade and BodyArmor, DripDrop has released its own line of Zero Sugar Electrolyte Powders. Available in four varieties – Watermelon, Peach, Lemon Lime and Passion Fruit – each single-serving stick pack features a doctor-formulated blend of 330mg of sodium, 185mg of potassium and 39mg of magnesium in addition to Vitamins B and C. DripDrop’s new Zero Sugar Electrolyte Powders are now available via the brand’s website for $35.99 per 32-stick pouch. For more information, visit dripdrop.com.

Celsius

Better-for-you energy drink maker Celsius has introduced its newest flavor, Sparkling Raspberry Peach. Like the rest of the brand’s Original offerings, the new flavor boasts 200mg of caffeine derived from guarana extract and contains zero sugar. Celsius’ Sparkling Raspberry Peach is available for purchase on Amazon for $23.70 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Aura Bora

Aura Bora has unveiled its latest unexpected flavor combination: Banana Bergamot. The LTO, which is crafted with herbs, fruits and flowers, features tasting notes of warm vanilla and honey from the banana. Aura Bora’s Banana Bergamot is available via the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, aurabora.com.

MTN DEW

Nearly two years after partnering with Circle K to create Purple Thunder, MTN DEW has released a 12-pack of the berry-flavored soda. The beverage combines tasting notes of berry and plum “for the ultimate berry combination,” according to the brand. It’s not quite clear where the cans are available, though they’re currently being listed on eBay for up to $35. For more information, visit mountaindew.com.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has expanded its line of at-home creamer products with the addition of Brownie Batter Creamer. The new product takes inspiration from the success of the coffee chain’s in-store Brownie Batter Donut and Brownie Batter Signature Latte. The seasonal offering is now available at retailers nationwide in a 32 oz. container. For more information, visit dunkincreamer.com.

Oatly

Building on the success of its barista line, Oatly is pushing further into the coffee add-ins category with a new line of non-dairy creamers that’s hitting store shelves this month. Available in four varieties – Vanilla, Mocha, Sweet & Creamy and Caramel – the oat-based creamers were “developed to swirl beautifully into coffee while delivering the perfect amount of flavor,” according to the brand. For more information, visit oatly.com.

Ancient Drinks

Ancient Drinks has made its debut in the sports drink category with a 3-SKU line of beverages currently available exclusively on Amazon. Offered in Posca (ancient Roman), Switchel (American frontier) and Sekanjabin (ancient Persian) varieties, the drinks are made with ingredients known to enhance endurance and recovery such as apple cider vinegar, ginger, cardamom, Himalayan sea salt, maple syrup, and probiotics. For more information, visit ancientdrinks.com.

Wynk

Gearing up for warmer weather, hemp-derived THC:CBD beverage maker Wynk has unveiled its latest flavor addition, Tangerine. The new offering is available in 6 oz. ($24.99/6-pack) cans with a 2.5mg dose and 12 oz. cans with a 5mg dose ($35.99/6-pack). For more information, visit drinkwynk.com.