New Products: Chobani’s Fall Seasonals, Plus Wandering Bear, Amaí, Celsius and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Chobani and La Colombe gear up for fall, Celsius takes inspiration from a classic soda flavor and ALOHA shows off its new PET packaging for its protein drinks.

Celsius

Celsius is taking inspiration from a classic soda flavor with its latest energy drink variety, Sparkling Cherry Cola. Each 12 oz. can of the zero-sugar energy drink packs 200mg of caffeine and has just 10 calories. Celsius Cherry Cola is now available on Amazon for $24.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Amaí

Amaí has launched its flagship line of Sparkling Hibiscus Waters, positioned as a healthy alternative to fruit juice and soda. According to the Manhattan-based brand, hibiscus boosts your immune system to help curb sugar cravings. The new beverage comes in four flavors (Hibiscus Elderflower, Hibiscus Rose, Hibiscus Orange Blossom and Hibiscus Strawberry) and is available via the brand’s website for $16 per 8-pack. For more information, visit drinkamai.com.

Blossom

Canned espresso martini producer Blossom has introduced what it claims to be the industry’s first fruit-flavored espresso martini: Dark Cherry Blossom Espresso Martini. The new offering (9% ABV) features tasting notes of dark cherry, vanilla and Peruvian coffee and is currently available for purchase at Giant Food and WNBA and MLS arenas. For more information, visit blossombeverages.com.

Wandering Bear

New York-based cold brew maker Wandering Bear has unveiled its latest product creation, 3-to-1 Cold Brew Concentrate. According to a LinkedIn post by the brand, the new offering is “a powered up version of the Wandering Bear you know and love” and is “endlessly versatile.” As the product’s name suggests, consumers can mix three parts water to one part concentrate for a glass of cold brew. For more information, visit wanderingbearcoffee.com.

NO CAP! Soda Pop

NO CAP! Soda Pop is seeking to make a splash in the better-for-you soda space with the launch of its inaugural product line. Available in five flavors – Passion Vibe (passionfruit), Strawberry Dream (strawberries n’ cream), Apple Rizz (green apple), Tangy Orange (orange) and Bussin’ Berry (raspberry) – each 12 oz. can of the zero sugar soda has 5 grams of dietary fiber and 10 calories. NO CAP! Soda Pop will be available for purchase on Amazon beginning next month. For more information, drinknocapsoda.com.

Cure Hydration

Just in time for summer, hydration brand Cure has dropped its latest fruit-forward electrolyte drink mix flavor, Blood Orange. Like the rest of the brand’s varieties, Blood Orange is based on the World Health Organization’s Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) formula, which replenishes sodium, potassium and glucose with ingredients like coconut water and pink Himalayan salt. Cure’s Blood Orange Electrolyte Drink Mix is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $23.99 per pouch of 14 stick packs. For more information, visit curehydration.com.

G FUEL x Jynxzi

G FUEL, the gamer-focused energy drink company known for its unique collaborations, has announced a new partnership with Twitch streamer Jynxzi. In collaboration with the streamer, the brand has launched its latest Energy Formula flavor, Jynxzi’s Juice (pineapple coconut). The new variety will be available in a 9.9 oz. tub as part of the Jynxzi’s Juice Collector’s Box ($39.99), which also contains a limited edition shaker cup. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Chobani/La Colombe

Though many people are still focused on soaking up the summer sun, some are already daydreaming about autumn. Enter Chobani, which has just announced the release of two new seasonal products: Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Drink (SRP $1.99 per 7 oz. bottle) and Pumpkin Spice Barista Oatmilk (SRP $4.49 per 24 oz. carton). Additionally, the brand is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Drink and La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte. For more information, visit chobani.com.

ALOHA

After being put on pause due to a TetraPak recall, ALOHA has relaunched its Protein Drinks in new PET packaging. Available in three flavors – Vanilla, Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut – each 12 oz. bottle contains 20 grams of plant-based protein and is non-GMO Project Verified. ALOHA’s Protein Drinks are available for purchase online for $39.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit aloha.com.