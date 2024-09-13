New Products: Coffee Mate’s Bagel & Cream Cheese Creamer, Plus Jones Soda, Monster, Nurri and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Coffee Mate takes inspiration from a classic breakfast food, Jones Soda drops its latest limited edition craft soda flavor and Empyrean Brewing Co. expands into hop-infused waters.

Coffee Mate

You can now have your bagel and cream cheese and drink it, too, thanks to Coffee Mate’s new Bagel & Cream Cheese-inspired Dairy Coffee Creamer. According to the Nestlé-owned brand, the unique flavor features “[tasting] notes reflecting cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk and a slightly savory hint of bagel in every sip.” Limited quantities of Coffee Mate’s limited edition 16 oz. Bagel & Cream Cheese Inspired Dairy Coffee Creamer will be available for free on the brand’s website on a first-come, first-served basis on Sept. 13, Sept. 19 and Sept. 30. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Monster

Monster has expanded its Rehab non-carbonated energy tea line with the addition of a new Green Tea flavor. Each 15.5 oz. can is packed with 160mg of caffeine and contains electrolytes (sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium) and vitamins (B3, B5, B6 and B12) to help reduce fatigue and increase concentration. Monster Rehab Green Tea is now available at grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us.

Maya Tea Company

Maya Tea Company has unveiled its latest creation, “Philters,” a new line of premium non-alcoholic spirits. Available in four expressions – Jynn, Mezkahl, Wiski and Ruhm – the NA spirits blend botanicals and adaptogens to mirror the complexity and sophistication of traditional spirits. Maya Tea Company’s “Philters” line is set to launch later this month. For more information, visit mayatea.com.

Empyrean Brewing Co.

Empyrean Brewing Co. has launched the second flavor of its Hop Drops sparkling hop water, Mango. The new zero-sugar, zero-calorie offering is crafted with just three ingredients: carbonated water, Mosaic, El Dorado hops and mango extract. Mango Hop Drops is currently available at retailers throughout Nebraska in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans. For more information, visit empyreanbrewingco.com.

Nurri

Better-for-you lifestyle brand Nurri has announced the release of its Ultra-Filtered Milk Shakes, which are now available at Costco stores nationwide. Each 11 oz. can of the chocolate-flavored, lactose-free dairy beverage has 30 grams of protein, 150 calories and just 1 gram of sugar. Consumers can purchase Nurri Milk Shakes at Costco stores for $19.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinknurri.com.

Jones Soda

Jones Soda is seeking to capture the essence of America’s favorite campfire dessert with its latest limited-edition flavor, S’Mores. The LTO is currently available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. bottles or $84.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Animal

Universal Nutrition’s Animal brand has dropped Animal Clear Whey Isolate, a new protein supplement designed to offer an alternative to traditional whey proteins. Available in three flavors – Pineapple Orange, Watermelon Limeade and Blueberry Acai – the new offering contains 20 grams of high-grade whey protein isolate and 5 grams of BCAAs per serving. Animal Clear Whey Isolate is available online via the brand’s website for $39.99 per 1.1 lb tub. For more information, visit animalpak.com.