New Products: De Soi Gets a Winter Makeover, REDCON1 Reintroduces JOLT Cola

In this week’s new products roundup, De Soi debuts its first-ever limited edition flavor, REDCON1 resurrects the “first energy drink of the 80s,” and G.O.A.T. Fuel announces a multi-year partnership with Muhammed Ali Enterprises.

Ninja

Seeking to enter the better-for-you soda set, Ninja has announced the release of its Zero Soda flavored water drops, compatible with the Ninja Thirsti machine. Available in six flavors – Cola, Dr. Thirsti, Orange Soda, Root Beer, Lemon Lime and Mt. Thirsti – each serving contains zero calories and zero sugar. Ninja Zero Soda Flavored Water Drops are available on the company’s website for $6.99 per 17-serving bottle. For more information, visit ninjakitchen.com.

Mingle Mocktails

Although Dry January is still several months away, Mingle Mocktails has already unveiled its latest variety 6-pack, the Sparkler Pack. Each box contains two 12 oz. cans each of Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Sparkling Raspberry Rose and Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa. For more information, visit minglemocktails.com.

Blume

Just in time for the winter holiday season, superfood latte maker Blume has dropped a Limited Edition Holiday Bundle. The collection includes one bag each of the brand’s Gingerbread latte, maca-powered Mint Cocoa, and vegan Nut Nog. Blume’s Limited Edition Holiday Bundle is now available for purchase on the brand’s website for $60. For more information, visit itsblume.com/en-us.

De Soi

Non-alcoholic apéritif brand De Soi is getting a winter makeover this week as its first-ever limited-edition flavor hits shelves. The new St. Moritz Mule is giving Moscow Mule meets après-ski soirées by combining pomegranate, cranberry, and ginger, plus adaptogens like L-theanine, reishi mushroom, and lion’s mane. Four-packs are now available online via the brand’s website and in-store at Sprouts Farmers Market with a SRP of $20. For more information, visit drinkdesoi.com.

Laird Superfood

Laird has announced the return of its seasonal Superfood Peppermint Mocha Instant Latte, now offered in single-serve packets for an on-the-go holiday treat. The LTO is crafted with a blend of freeze-dried coffee, functional mushrooms like maitake, chaga, lion’s mane and cordyceps, and the brand’s Peppermint Mocha Superfood Creamer. Laird Superfood Peppermint Mocha Instant Latte is available on the brand’s website for $19 per 8 oz. pouch and $33 per 15-count box of single-serve packets. For more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com/pages/homepage.

REDCON1

Sports nutrition brand REDCON1 is set to introduce JOLT Cola – dubbed the “first energy drink of the 80s” – to a new generation of consumers in a deal facilitated by JOLT Cola’s licensing agency, IMG. The reimagined product will be available in two exclusive, undisclosed flavors, according to RECON1. Each 16 oz. can will have 200mg of natural caffeine, 200mg of Alpha GPC, 1 gram of L-Carnitine, and Vitamins B6, B12 and B5. For more information, visit joltcola.com.

Chobani

Based on internal consumer research that revealed apple pie was the top flavor shoppers wanted to see this season, Chobani has dropped a new seasonal Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer. The new gluten-free, non-GMO offering is made with milk, cream, cane sugar and natural flavors. Chobani Apple Pie Dairy Coffee Creamer is available at retailers nationwide with a SRP of $5.59 per 24 oz. bottle. For more information, visit chobani.com.

Silk

Silk is seeking to get its plant-based beverages into little hands with the launch of Silk Kids. The new product, developed with pediatricians for children ages 5 and up, is crafted with a blend of oats and peas and has 8 grams of protein per serving. Additionally, the new offering contains 50% less sugar than dairy milk, the brand claims. Silk Kids is now available on select shelves in a refrigerated 59 oz. carton with a larger nationwide rollout starting in 2025. For more information, visit silk.com.

Sol-ti

Sol-ti has announced the release of SuperStix, which it claims to be the first USDA organic powdered hydration stick with superfood functions and five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration. Available in four flavors at launch – Strawberry Lemon, Blueberry Lemon, Dragon Fruit Lemon and Chlorophyll Lemon – the new offering is made with coconut water, oceanic minerals, dragon fruit and spirulina. Consumers can purchase Sol-ti SuperStix on the brand’s website, Amazon and Whole Foods Market locations nationwide with a SRP of $14.99 per 7-count box. For more information, visit solti.com.

Capri Sun

This month, Capri Sun is set to debut a 64 oz. jug format (21 pouches worth of juice) available in two of its best-selling flavors, Strawberry Kiwi and Fruit Punch. The jugs feature the same formula as the brand’s beloved pouches, free of artificial dyes and ingredients. Capri Sun 64 oz. jugs will hit the shelves at Walmart, Food Lion, Stop & Shop and HyVee. For more information, visit capri-sun.com/en.

G.O.A.T. Fuel

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the famed “Rumble in the Jungle” boxing match, G.O.A.T. Fuel has announced a three-year partnership with Muhammed Ali Enterprises. In celebration of the collaboration, the brand is rolling out limited edition Muhammed Ali collector’s cans featuring images of the boxer across its best-selling flavors: Watermelon Fruit Punch, Gummy Bear and Pineapple Cream Soda. The limited edition product line is available on the brand’s website and at select retail locations, including Publix, H-E-B and Walmart. For more information, visit goatfuel.com.

Poppi

Prebiotic soda maker Poppi has announced the return of its winter seasonal, Cranberry Fizz. Cranberry Fizz can be purchased in a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans for $29.99 on Amazon. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.