New Products: Erewhon Brand Kefir Soda, Plus Vita Coco, Mott’s, Free Spirits & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Erewhon introduces a canned version of its popular kefir sodas, Poppi creates a prebiotic twist on a classic soda flavor and Free Spirits makes its first foray into the ready-to-drink non-alcoholic canned cocktail category.

Erewhon

Erewhon customers have long been able to order a fresh, probiotic-filled kefir soda at the premium specialty retailer’s in-store cafes. Now, consumers can take the drinks home with them in a new canned format. Available in four flavors – Green Apple Jasmine, Ginger, POG Passion Fruit Orange Guava and Watermelon and Lime – Erewhon branded kefir sodas come in 12 oz. for $4.99 each. The drink contains 24 strains of probiotics, cold-pressed juice, spring water and no added sugar. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com.

HTWO

HTWO has expanded its portfolio of naturally flavored hydrogen waters with the HTWO+ collection. Available in Lemonade Plus, Lemon Lime Plus and Peach Mango Plus, the new offering combines the brand’s signature hydrogen-infused water with electrolytes for greater hydration. HTWO+ is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $36 per 12-pack of 16.9 oz. pouches. For more information, visit htwo.com.

Jones Soda

Jones Soda has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video, Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios to launch its newest innovation, Fallout Nuka-Cola “Victory.” In keeping with the streaming series’ game universe, Jones Soda chose the Peach Mango flavor based on user-submitted suggestions that “might be found in the post-apocalyptic world.” The special release is currently available via the brand’s website for $24.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. bottles. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Poppi

Poppi has introduced another classic soda flavor to its lineup, Lemon Lime. In a LinkedIn post, the brand claims to have “refreshed lemon lime from top to bottom without losing an ounce of what made it an icon in the first place.” Each 12 oz. can contains just 3 grams of sugar and features prebiotics for gut health. Poppi’s Lemon Lime flavor is currently available on Amazon for $29.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.

Vita Coco

Coconut water producer Vita Coco is encouraging consumers to treat themselves with Vita Coco Treats, a new coconutmilk beverage. The Strawberries and Cream-flavored drink contains 90 calories and 17 grams of sugar per serving. Vita Coco Treats Strawberries & Cream Coconut Milk Drink is available at Target stores nationwide for $2.89 per 16.9 oz. box. For more information, visit vitacoco.com.

Free Spirits

Non-alcoholic spirits producer Free Spirits has made its first foray into the ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktail world with the release of its Califoria Craft Cocktails. Available in two varieties – The Kentucky Mule and The Margarita – both new offerings are available in 4-packs of 250ml cans for $15.99 at Total Wine & More as well as online via the brand’s website. For more information, visit drinkfreespirits.com.

Mott’s

Mott’s has introduced a new fruit-flavored hydrating juice beverage specifically formulated for kids, Mott’s Active. Available in two flavors – Blastin’ Berry and Watermelon Burst – the new product features naturally sourced electrolytes and is free of added sugars and artificial flavors. Mott’s Active is now available in 8 oz. 6-packs at mass and grocery retailers nationwide. For more information, visit motts.com.

Not Beer

Riding the wave of canned water, Not Beer has released its own canned sparkling water, which it calls “the world’s first zero carb, zero alcohol, zero taste…beer.” The new offering, which features a proprietary blend of H2O purified through reverse osmosis, is available for purchase on Amazon for $19.99 per 8-pack of 16 oz. tallboy cans. For more information, visit enjoynotbeer.com.

Mingle Mocktails

Just in time for warmer weather, Mingle Mocktails has announced its newest flavor, Sparkling Raspberry Rosé. The new offering joins the brand’s existing mocktail lineup, which includes Cranberry Cosmo, Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Blood Orange Mimosa, Cucumber Melon Mojito, and Moscow Mule. Mingle Mocktails’ Sparkling Raspberry Rosé is available online for $39.95 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit minglemocktails.com.

Magic Cactus

Magic Cactus has expanded its lineup of hemp-infused sparkling cactus water with the addition of Spiced Peach. Like the rest of the brand’s offerings, Spiced Peach 2mg of THC to ease tension, 4mg of THCV to brighten mood, and 6mg CBD to calm the body and mind. For more information, visit magiccactus.com.

La Colombe

Specialty coffee roaster La Colombe has announced the national availability of new 11 oz. Draft Latte cans. Available in five flavors – Double, Triple, Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel – the new lattes feature the same texture and taste as the Draft Lattes on-tap at La Colombe cafés. Non-dairy versions include Vanilla Oat, Double Oat and Cold Brew. All varieties are now available for a SRP of $3.29 per can. For more information, visit lacolombe.com.