New Products: G Fuel’s Excellent Adventure With Bill & Ted, Plus Spindrift, Coca-Cola, and More

In this week’s new products roundup, G Fuel goes on an excellent adventure with Bill and Ted, Spindrift reimagines two familiar classics and Mooala introduces a new on-the-go format for its Bananamilks

G Fuel x Bill & Ted’s

G Fuel seeks to take consumers on an excellent adventure with its latest flavor release, Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama. Made in partnership with Creative Licensing Corporation, the limited edition variety takes inspiration from the classic comedy film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Each full-art collector’s box ($39.99) includes a 40-serving tub of Wyld Stallyns Bahama Mama, a pair of futuristic shades and a 24 oz. shaker cup featuring Bill, Ted, Rufus and their phone booth time machine. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Mooala

Plant-based milk brand Mooala has introduced a new on-the-go format for its Bananamilks in Sprouts stores nationwide. Available in three flavors – Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry – each 8 oz. shelf-stable carton of milk is available for a SRP of $1.69. Sprouts is also the inaugural national retailer for Mooala’s new Simple Organic line of Oatmilk and Almondmilk. For more information, visit mooala.com.

Coca-Cola

Have you ever found yourself wanting to bottle the starstruck feeling of seeing your favorite artist perform live? Well, Coca-Cola has you covered with its new limited edition K-Wave Zero Sygar flavor. The new CSD features a “fruity fantasy” flavor profile and can be purchased on the company’s website for $8.95 per 4-pack. For more information, visit coca-colastore.com.

Powerade

On the heels of its brand transformation, Powerade has grown its portfolio with two new flavors: Island Burst and Zero Strawberry Smash. The former features a combination of pineapple, cherry, orange, and berry flavors and contains 50% more electrolytes than Gatorade Thirst Quencher, the brand claims. The latter, which contains zero sugar and zero calories, also contains 50% more electrolytes than Gatorade Thirst Quencher. Both products will soon be available for purchase on Amazon. For more information, visit powerade.com.

Spindrift

Spindrift has reimagined two familiar classics with the launch of Grapeade and Island Punch. The former is a better-for-you take on the classic grape soda of the 90s made with Concord grapes sourced from the vineyards in Pacific Northwest combined with sparkling water. The latter, a brighter take on tropical punch, is crafted with passion fruit, orange and guava juice. Both flavors will be available at select retailers later this month and on the brand’s website in early March. For more information, visit drinkspindrift.com.