New Products: Natalie’s x Lilly Pulitzer, Plus Twrl Milk Tea, wildwonder, Blue Bottle and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company teams up with Lilly Pulitzer to celebrate the resort wear brand’s 65th anniversary, wildwonder unveils its newest flavor that pays homage to its founder’s Chinese heritage and BEAM launches its first on-the-go greens product.

Jones Soda

To celebrate the new Fallout series, craft soda maker Jones Soda has partnered with Prime Video, Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios to create a limited edition “Nuka-Cola Victory” special release flavor. According to a press release, the Peach-Mango flavor is intended to “zap that thirst” with Jones’ cane sugar formulation and each 12 oz. bottle features creative easter eggs for fans to discover. Nuka-Cola Victory is available for purchase online on the brand’s website and Amazon and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Blue Bottle

Oakland, California-based coffee roaster Blue Bottle has announced the upcoming release of its First Espresso product, described as a “first reimagining of the first modern espresso.” The new offering will join the company’s other espresso offerings, which include Hayes Valley Espresso, Craft Instant Espresso, and 17 Foot Ceiling. Blue Bottle’s First Espresso is slated to launch on March 12. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/us/en.

MUG

Tapping into the rising demand for zero sugar versions of nostalgic sodas, PepsiCo has unveiled its new MUG Root Beer Zero Sugar. Though few details have been released, we know the new product is available in 20 oz. bottles as well as 12-packs of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit pepsico.com.

Cure

Hydration brand Cure is hoping to capture a younger audience with its newest product line, Cure Kids. Available in three flavors – Fruit Punch, Mixed Berry, and Pink Lemonade – the electrolyte drink mixes are crafted with coconut water, pink Himalayan salt and fruit juice powders. Cure Kids is now available for purchase on the brand’s website for $11.99 per 6-pack. For more information, visit curehydration.com.

wildwonder

Wildwonder has expanded its line of functional beverages with the addition of its latest flavor, Raspberry Lychee. The new offering, which celebrates founder Rosa Li’s Chinese heritage, is made with raspberry puree, lychees and fresh-brewed honeysuckle flowers. Each 12 oz. can contains 40 calories and 6 grams of sugar. Wildwonder’s Raspberry Lychee available via the brand’s website for $42 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkwildwonder.com.

Twrl Milk Tea

Twrl Milk Tea has teamed up with the Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California (TAFNC) and Taiwanese American illustrator Eugenia Yoh to create a special edition can design for its Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea. According to a press release, the Formosan black bear illustration and Taiwanese milk tea symbolize Taiwan’s commitment to environmental conservation, culinary excellence, and fostering global friendships. The special edition cans will be available at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans and Central Market. For more information, visit twrlmilktea.com.

Natalie’s

In honor of Lilly Pulitzer’s 65th anniversary, the resort wear brand has collaborated with Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company to lend custom artwork to the latter’s 8 oz., 16 oz., and 32 oz. orange juice bottles. An exclusive run of the limited edition bottes featuring Lilly Pulitzer’s signature, hand-painted prints will launch in resorts, grocery stores, restaurants and concessions nationwide this month and will be available on shelves through mid-October. For more information, visit orchidislandjuice.com.

BEAM

BEAM be amazing has unveiled its first on-the-go greens product, aptly named Greens On The Go. Each 12 oz. can of the Pink Lemonade-flavored beverage features a blend of 10 fruits and vegetables including organic cucumber juice, organic celery juice, organic broccoli, organic kale, organic banana, organic papaya, organic shiitake mushrooms and organic Jerusalem artichoke. For more information, visit youcanbeam.com.

Mananalu

Jason Mamoa’s Mananalu Water has announced that its best-selling 22 oz. refillable aluminum bottle format will soon be available in Tahitian Lime and Lilikoi Passion flavors. The new size is slated to make its debut at Natural Products Expo West with a nationwide rollout to follow later this year. For more information, visit mananalu.com.

Coffee mate

Having seen the longstanding popularity of dirty soda on TikTok, Coffee mate is capitalizing on the trend with the launch Coffee mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer. Created in partnership with Dr Pepper, the new offering is specifically designed to pour over a glass of the classic soda to create your own dirty soda at home. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Red Bull

Off to the races! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Oracle Red Bull Racing, Red Bull has launched an exclusive Special Edition 2024 Red Bull Racing Can. The limited edition packaging showcases three-time World Champion Max Verstappen alongside the Red Bull F1 car. Available in individual 8.4 oz. and 12 oz. cans, as well as 8.4 oz. 4-packs and 12 oz. 4-packs, the exclusive Red Bull Racing cans are slated to hit store shelves later this month. For more information, visit redbull.com/us-en.