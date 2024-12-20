New Products: Ocean Spray Goes Powdered, LEVIA Teams Up with Kowloon

In this week’s new products roundup, Ocean Spray jumps on the powdered beverage train, good2grow grows its BIGGER juice line, and LEVIA takes inspiration from an iconic Massachusetts restaurant’s Scorpion Bowl cocktail.

Ocean Spray x Dyla

Ocean Spray is seeking to give consumers a new way to enjoy juice drinks by introducing its new powdered drink mixes, crafted in collaboration with Dyla Brands. Available in three flavors – Cran x Grape, White Cran x Peach, and White Cran x Strawberry – the stick packs are made with cranberry juice powder sourced from Ocean Spray’s co-op and are free of sugar and synthetic dyes. Ocean Spray Drink Mixes are available on Amazon for $14.95 per 40-count box. For more information, visit oceanspray.com.

Monin

Monin has made its first foray into the energy space with the launch of Monin Brilliance Energy, designed with foodservice operators in mind. Offered in nine varieties – Yumberry Red, Starfruit Yellow, Powerfruit Purple, Berry Blue (natural and sugar-free versions), Dragon Fruit Pink (natural and sugar-free versions), and Glacier Clear (natural and sugar-free versions) – the beverage concentrate features 80mg of caffeine per serving. For more information, visit monin.us.

Spindrift

Hot off rumors of a potential exit, sparkling water maker Spindrift debuted its latest flavor innovation: the Cosnopolitan. As its name suggests – mind the ‘No’ – the new offering is a zero-proof cranberry and citrus seltzer. This isn’t the first time Spindrift has reframed its juicy sparkling waters as a mocktail – in late 2022, the brand added the Nojito to its core lineup. Spindrift’s Cosnopolitan is now available on the brand’s website for $26 per 24-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkspindrift.com.

good2grow

Kids beverage and snack brand good2grow, distinctive for its IP-driven bottle tops, has introduced a Paradise Punch flavor to its BIGGER juice line. The new 10 oz. fruit juice beverage includes flavors like cherry, strawberry, and tangerine and is a good source of Vitamin D, zinc, and calcium. Paradise Punch will be available at select Target stores nationwide beginning in January. For more information, visit good2grow.com.

Barbarian Water

The Fittest has entered the hydration world with the release of Barbarian Water, a powdered drink formula. Available in a Blood Orange flavor, the new offering features a blend of glutamine, glycine, l-citrulline, and taurine to support hydration, enhance performance, and accelerate recovery. Barbarian Water is available on the brand’s website for $54.99 per box of 30 stick packs. For more information, visit shop.thefittest.com.

Athletic Brewing Co.

Non-alcoholic beer producer Athletic Brewing has introduced two new cocktail-inspired brews: Paloma and Moscow Mule. As their names suggest, the former features grapefruit and lime flavors, while the latter features ginger and lime flavors. Both varieties contain just 70 calories per 12 oz. can and are available exclusively on the brand’s website for $14.99 per 6-pack. For more information, visit athleticbrewing.com.

LEVIA x Kowloon

Cannabis seltzer maker LEVIA has again joined forces with the Kowloon Restaurant, a Boston area icon, to create the LEVIA Kowloon Scorpion Bowl Cannabis-Infused Seltzer. Inspired by the restaurant’s Scorpion Bowl cocktail, the new offering features a blend of tropical flavors like lemon and orange. Each 12 oz. can has 5.04mg of THC and 5.04mg of TAC. LEVIA Kowloon Scorpion Bowl Cannabis-Infused Seltzer is now available at Massachusetts AYR dispensaries and retail partners statewide. For more information, visit levia.buzz.

Coffee mate

Coffee mate has joined forces with HBO’s The White Lotus to launch two limited edition creamers inspired by the series: Thai Iced Coffee Flavored Creamer and Pina Colada Flavored Creamer. Both varieties will be available at grocery stores nationwide beginning in January for a SRP of $4.49 per 28 oz. bottle. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Kin Euphorics

Adaptogenic and nootropic beverage maker Kin Euphorics has dropped its latest product innovation, Matchatini. Formulated in collaboration with matcha.com and its co-founder, Andrew Weil, the “gently caffeinated” (40mg) beverage features matcha, ashwagandha, maca root, and maitake mushroom. Matchatini is available on Kin’s website for $39 per 16.9 oz. bottle. For more information, visit kineuphorics.com.

Mash Gang

U.K. brewery Mash Gang has unveiled three new stateside non-alcoholic beer releases: Glug (a reimagining of the classic cerveza), Journey Juice (a sweet, sour and spicy IPA), and limited edition Lesser Evil (a chocolate cherry stout). Chug and Journey juice are currently available on the brand’s website for $15 per 4-pack of 16 oz. cans and Lesser Evil is set to debut in January. For more information, visit mashgang.com/en-us.

Free Bird Water

Free Bird Water has hit the hydration scene with two freedom-themed, 19.2 oz. canned waters: Southern Spring Water and Southern Sparkling Spring Water. Operating under the tagline “Mama always said ‘Drink more water,’” the brand says its water is “a tip of the cap to all the hardworking people out there who keep things real and close to home.” For more information, visit drinkfreebird.com.