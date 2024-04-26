New Products: Parch’s Collab With Daybreaker, Plus ZOA, General Admission, Mio & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Boston Beer Company grows its portfolio of non-alcoholic offerings, Parch launches its first ever co-branded product in partnership with Daybreaker and KEY enters the energy drink market with its ketone-infused beverage.

General Admission

Boston Beer Company has expanded its non-alcoholic beverage lineup with the addition of General Admission. Available in four flavors – Lemon Lime, Orange Ovation, Raspberry Remix and Grapefruit Groove – the new offering, teased in label approvals over the summer, features a blend of 40% NA beer and 60% fruit water. General Admission is now available to consumers nationwide via the brand’s website for $22.99 per variety 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkga.com.

Mio

For the first time in nearly a decade, water flavor enhancer Mio has undergone a rebrand designed to better target Gen Z. The products’ modern new look includes a simplified logo, more vibrant colors, and a wave pattern that, according to the brand, emphasizes the idea of “wellness on your wavelength.” For more information, visit kraftheinz.com/mio.

Parch x Daybreaker

Non-alcoholic cocktail maker Parch – the winner of New Beverage Showdown 25 – has teamed up with sober dance party community Daybreaker to launch its first ever co-branded product. The Parch x Daybreaker Revitalizing Tea Elixir was inspired by ancient Yaupon tea rituals and herbal traditions and features ingredients like golden turmeric, yaupon tea, orange juice, vanilla, and organic agave. The new beverage is available via Parch’s website for $40 per 8-pack of 8.4 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkparch.com.

ZOA

On the heels of its Big Dwayne Energy campaign, ZOA Energy has rolled out two new flavors: Mango Splash and Green Apple. The former is exclusively available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide while the latter is available for purchase via ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon.com for pre-orders. Like the rest of ZOA’s energy drink portfolio, each 12 oz. can of Mango Splash and Green Apple contains 160mg of caffeine derived from tea and green coffee beans. For more information, visit zoaenergy.com.

KEY

New brand KEY – founded by two former Coca-Cola and PepsiCo execs – is hoping to shake up the energy drink market with the launch of its ketone-infused energy drinks. Available in Pineapple Passionfruit, Grapefruit Peach and Ginger Lime varieties, the beverages feature 11.5 grams of Avela Pre-Ketones (made from fermented sugar) and 80mg of green tea caffeine per 12 oz. can. KEY is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkkey.com.

Sparkling Ice

Talking Rain Beverages Company’s Sparkling Ice Brand has rolled out redesigned labels that position a “bold, clean, more modern-looking” logo above the familiar fruit-filled ice cube. The visual refresh furthers Sparkling Ice’s “Anything But Subtle” campaign, launched earlier this year in partnership with actress Annie Murphy. For more information, visit sparklingice.com.