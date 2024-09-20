New Products: Peet’s First Concentrated Espresso, Plus Gatorade, Humm, Stash Tea & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Peet’s Coffee unveils its first-ever concentrated espresso, Stash Tea makes its first foray into lattes and prebiotic soda brand Poppi joins forces with Post Malone.

SOWN

SOWN, a SunOpta brand, has expanded its portfolio of oat coffee creamers with the addition of Oat Cold Foaming Cream, now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. It’s ready to sit atop your cold brew beverage of choice after 30 seconds of frothing, according to the brand. SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream carries an SRP of $6.99 per 32 oz. carton. For more information, visit sown.com.

Poppi x Post Malone

This week, prebiotic soda brand Poppi announced that Grammy award-nominated musician Post Malone has joined the company as an investor and brand partner. To kick off the partnership, Poppi has debuted a custom 12 oz. can of its Wild Berry flavor, labeled “Posty’s Soda,” exclusively available at Kroger. Each can has 25 calories and 5 grams of sugar. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.

Gatorade

Sports drink giant Gatorade is going head-to-head with electrolyte powder brands like Liquid I.V. and Nuun with the launch of Gatorade Hydration Booster. Available in three flavors – Tropical Mango, Strawberry Watermelon and Citrus Berry – each packet features a blend of electrolytes from watermelon juice, sea salt, sodium citrate and potassium salt. The formula contains 100% daily values of vitamins A, B3, B5, B6 and C. Gatorade Hydration Booster is available at retailers nationwide with a SRP of $8.99 per 6-count box. For more information, visit gatorade.com.

Humm

Zero-sugar kombucha maker Humm has introduced its latest flavor, Ruby Red Grapefruit. The Whole30 Approved release features two billion probiotics per 12 oz. can and has Vitamin B12 to support energy. Humm Ruby Red Grapefruit is available at Sprouts nationwide with a SRP of $2.99 per can. For more information, visit hummkombucha.com.

Zbiotics

Biotechnology company Zbiotics has announced the launch of Sugar-to-Fiber Probiotic Drink Mix, which it claims to be the first product of its kind to hit the consumer market. As its name suggests, the new offering is a genetically engineered probiotic designed to address deficiencies in the American diet by converting dietary sugar (sucrose) into a special type of prebiotic fiber (levan) continuously throughout the day. Zbiotics Sugar-to-Fiber is available for purchase on the brand’s website for $80 per container of 28 stick packs. For more information, visit zbiotics.com.

Peet’s

Peet’s has unveiled its first-ever concentrated espresso, Ultra Coffee, which is crafted using the brand’s signature Espresso Forte blend. To use the product, consumers pair one tablespoon of concentrate with their choice of milk, water or other base. Peet’s Ultra Coffee (8 oz.) will be available for purchase online beginning September 27. For more information, visit peets.com.

Bones Coffee

Bones Coffee has announced two seasonal RTD products, Jacked ‘O’ Lantern and Peppermint Mocha Latte. The former will launch in Walmart on Sept. 28 and will remain an exclusive through Nov. 1. The latter will launch at a later date and will feature wider availability. Both flavors will sell for around $2.98 per 11 oz. can in retail and will be available in 4-packs and 12-packs on the Bones website. For more information, visit bonescoffee.com.

Stash

Stash Tea has made its first foray into the latte category with the introduction of its Tea Latte Concentrates. Available in three varieties – Double Spice Chai, Earl’s Delight and Apple Blossom – the product is designed to be mixed with dairy on non-dairy milk in a 1:1 ratio. Stash’s Tea Latte Concentrates are now available at Fred Meyer and Shoprite, as well as on Stash’s website and Amazon. For more information, visit stashtea.com.

Wellious x Danielle Brown

Vegan protein brand Wellious has teamed up with NYT bestselling cookbook author Danielle Brown (HealthyGirl Kitchen) to launch a Limited Edition Peanut Butter Chocolate plant-based protein powder. The new offering is crafted with just four ingredients (organic peanut flour, almond protein, cocoa and monk fruit extract) and has 16 grams of protein per serving. HealthyGirl Kitchen x Wellious protein powder is available online for $32 per 12 oz. bag. For more information, visit wellious.co.

Zevia

Better-for-you soda maker Zevia has announced its newest limited edition flavor, Salted Caramel, which is only sold on Amazon and Zevia.com in 8-packs and 24-packs. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, Salted Caramel has zero calories and zero sugars. For more information, visit zevia.com/collections/soda.

Monster Energy

Monster has taken inspiration from the bold flavors of Brazil to create its newest product, Juice Monster Rio Punch. According to the brand, the new variety blends exotic fruits with a hint of spice. Consumers can purchase Juice Monster Rio Punch at grocery retailers and c-stores across the country. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com/en-us.

Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee is paying homage to the nostalgic “monster cereals” with the return of its limited edition Halloween Instant Coffee boxes. The coffee boxes are available in three flavors: Count Coffula (Brooklyn blend; SRP $16), Boo Brew (El Ramo blend; SRP $16) and Frankencoffee (Manhattan blend; SRP $17.50). For more information, visit partnerscoffee.com.

Koia

Koia is jumping on the matcha flavor bandwagon with the release of its Matcha Latte. Each 12 oz. bottle is packed with 18 grams of protein and has just 4 grams of sugar. For more information, visit drinkkoia.com.

Kin Euphorics

Non-alcoholic functional beverage brand Kin Euphorics has introduced its newest product, Luna Morada, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and co-founder Jen Batchelor’s Latin roots. The new beverage is crafted with purple maize, wormwood, milk thistle, cinnamon and clove. Luna Morada is available for purchase on the brand’s website for $39 per 8-pack of 8 oz. cans or $57 per 12-pack. For more information, visit kineuphorics.com.

Aura Bora

Sparkling water producer Aura Bora has unveiled its latest seasonal sip, Pumpkin Spice. The new product is described as a “subtly sweet blend of autumn spices” and is made with ingredients like natural pumpkin flavor, cinnamon bark extract and clove extract. Aura Bora Pumpkin Spice is available online via the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. Additionally, the brand has introduced Blackberry Black Pepper (not pictured). According to the brand, “the badger-covered cans take your tastebuds on a journey from ripe and juicy, to earthy and spicy, then back again.” For more information, visit aurabora.com.