New Products: Pressed Juicery’s Nootropics Collection, Plus Liquid Death, Gatorade, Snapple & More

In this week’s new products roundup, we look at a new eclipse-themed beverage from Snapple, a smaller pack size for Liquid Death, and a handful of ready-to-drink launches from Starbucks.

Snapple

Just in time for the solar eclipse on Monday, Snapple has launched Snapple Elements Sun. The new offering features starfruit, orange and nectarine flavors and comes in a 15.9 oz. bottle. For more information, visit snapple.com.

Liquid Death

Canned water producer Liquid Death has introduced a new 12 oz. Shorty Can format available in Mountain Water Still, Severed Lime Sparkling and Mango Chainsaw Sparkling varieties. Each can contains 7.2 oz. less liquid than the brand’s king-size tallboys, meaning “you no longer have to be a professional degenerate to crush a Liquid Death in under seven seconds.” Liquid Death’s Short Cans will begin hitting retail in late spring. For more information, visit liquiddeath.com.

MyMuse

MyMuse has teamed up with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio to create Passion, a caffeine-free, adaptogenic soda flavor slated to launch at Target, Sprouts, GoPuff and Amazon this month. Passion will be released alongside two additional new MyMuse flavors, Black Cherry and Orange U Glad. All three scientifically formulated beverages feature a blend of adaptogens, electrolytes, zinc, potassium and magnesium. For more information, visit drinkmymuse.com.

Smartwater

After observing the success of canned water brands over the past few years – namely Liquid Death – Smartwater has unveiled new slim, sippable cans. Available in two varieties – Original and Alkaline with Antioxidants – the 12 oz. aluminum cans will soon be available in 8-packs. For more information, visit coca-cola.com/us/en/brands/smartwater/cans.

Badger Bevs

Badger Bevs has expanded its lineup of premium mixers with the addition of two new varieties, Sparkling Grapefruit and Ginger Ale. The former features natural pink grapefruit juice while the latter is crafted with a blend of ginger spices from around the world, including Nigerian Ginger. All of Badger Bevs’ products are available for purchase online via shop.thewinethief.com and at select locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, and Boston. For more information, visit badgerbevs.com.

Aplos

Aplos has announced the launch of Aplos Cocktails, a new line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned non-alcoholic cocktails. The line debuts with two unique flavors: Ume Spritz and Chili Margarita. The former is crafted with ume plum, oroblanco, grapefruit, white tea and Aplos’ Calme NA spirit while the latter features mandarin, Persian lime, orange habanero and Aplos’ Arise NA spirit. Both offerings are available via the brand’s website for $66 per 12-pack of 8.5 oz. cans. For more information, visit aplos.world.

Starbucks Cold Brew Cans

First introduced in 2016, ready-to-drink Starbucks cold brew is now available in 11 oz. cans in three new flavors: Vanilla Sweet Cream, Chocolate Cream and Salted Caramel Cream. The new drinks are crafted with a custom blend of Starbucks beans specifically selected to brew without heat “for a deliciously smooth taste,” according to the brand. Starbucks’ new cold brew cans will soon be available for $3.59 each. For more information, visit starbucks.com.

Starbucks Triple/Double Shot

Starbucks’ Tripleshot Energy Drink is now available with a new look and features Starbucks coffee with a Triple Blend of 165mg of caffeine, B Vitamins and protein. Available in three flavors – Rich Vanilla, Bold Mocha and Dark Caramel – the drinks have a SRP of $3.79 per 11 oz. can. Additionally, the brand has adopted a new look for its Doubleshot Energy Drink. First introduced in 2008, the drinks feature Starbucks coffee alongside a blend of B vitamins, guarana and ginseng and can be found in Caramel, Coffee, Mocha, Vanilla and White Chocolate flavors.

Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery has unveiled its inaugural Nootropics collection, a range of RTD functional beverages designed to “redefine the morning coffee ritual.” The collection comprises Cold Brew ($6.95), Coffee Latte ($6.95, and Matcha Latte ($6.95), all of which are infused with reishi, lion’s mane, chaga and cordyceps, as well as Morning Ritual 3-Packs. The Nootropics Coffees and Matcha individual collection and Morning Ritual 3-Packs are available in-store at all Pressed Juicery locations and online. For more information, visit pressed.com.

The Original Donut Shop

Just in time for warmer weather, The Original Donut Shop has launched its latest innovation, Iced Refreshers K-Cup Pods. Available in two flavors – Strawberry Acai and Pineapple Passionfruit – the pods are designed to be brewed over ice. The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup Pods are now available at Keurig.com and at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit keurig.com.

ISH

ISH has expanded its portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages with the addition of Paloma. The alcohol-free cocktail features pink grapefruit, lime, a hint of salt and ISH’s alcohol-free tequila, Mexican Agave. For more information, visit ishspirits.com.

PLANTSTRONG

PLANTSTRONG Foods has entered the alt-dairy category with its new 4-SKU line of plant-based milks exclusively available at Whole Foods Market. Available in Oat & Almond, Oat, Oat & Walnut and Almond varieties, the milk is packaged in 32 oz. cartons and is free of gums, oils and phosphates. For more information, visit plantstrong.com/collections/milks.

Gatorade

Gatorade’s Fast Twitch is expanding outside of the bottle with the release of Fast Twitch Energy Drink Mix. Available in three flavors – Cool Blue, Strawberry Watermelon and Glacier Freeze – each stick of the drink mix touts 200mg of caffeine, 100% daily value of Vitamins B6 and B12 and electrolytes. Gatorade’s Fast Twitch Energy Drink Mix will soon be available at grocery stores nationwide with a SRP of $12.99 per 10-stick box. For more information, visit gatorade.com.

Almave

Almave, which touts itself as the first distilled non-alcoholic spirit to use blue agave, is furthering its mission of “taking the essence of tequila beyond proof” with the launch of Almave Blanco. The new offering was specifically crafted for mixing and “strikes a balance between sweetness, herbaceousness and acidity,” according to the brand. Almave Blanco is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $36 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit almave.com.