New Products: Rockstar Focus, Plus Gatorade, REBBL, The Plug and Poppi

In this week’s new products roundup, NotCo grows its U.S. beverage portfolio, The Plug Drink updates its signature formula and Prairie Farms expands its presence in the ready-to-drink coffee category.

Rockstar

First teased at NACS last year, Pepsi-owned energy drink Rockstar has officially unveiled its latest creation, Rockstar Focus. Available in three flavors at launch – White Peach, Lemon Lime and Orange Pineapple – each 12 oz. can boats 200mg of caffeine and features Lion’s Mane for a mental boost. The zero-sugar, calorie-free beverages are now available via the brand’s website for $22.49 per 12-pack and at retailers nationwide for $2.99 per can. For more information, visit rockstarenergy.com.

Poppi

During its Poppi Mart pop-up event in Los Angeles last week, Poppi unveiled its latest flavor, Wild Berry. The new flavor brought with it a new format – the tallboy. Though no official release details regarding the new flavor or can size have been announced, we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled. For more details on the event, visit instagram.com/drinkpoppi/?hl=en.

Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray has launched its first “significant” brand change in over two decades which pays homage to the co-op’s nearly 700 family farmer network while bringing a bold look to the brand with new label imagery, typography and tone. The refreshed labels have already begun to roll out across the brand’s beverage lines and is also featured on new Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites. For more information, visit allthatpower.oceanspray.com/p/1.

NotCo

Foodtech company NotCo has expanded its U.S. beverage portfolio with the addition of NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla. The dairy-, nut- and soy-free milk features pea protein as its hero ingredient and each serving contains just 35 calories. Starting this month, NotMilk Unsweetened Vanilla will be available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. For more information, visit notco.com/us.

Dalston’s

Dalston’s Soda Co. has announced the launch of its new functional prebiotic drink range. Each 250ml can contains 3g of plant fiber, magnesium, zinc and botanicals baobab and lemon balm which are known to aid digestion. Offered in two flavors – Raspberry and Tropical – Dalston’s Prebiotic Sodas will soon be available via the brand’s website and on Amazon. For more information, visit dalstons.com.

REBBL

Plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL has grown its Revive lineup with a new Reishi Vanilla flavor. As its name suggests, each 12 oz. bottle of Reishi Vanilla is packed with Reishi mushroom extract (200mg) to help consumers cope with stress. The new offering is available in-store and online at Target for $4.99. For more information, visit rebbl.co.

The Plug

The Plug Drink, a plant-based recovery supplement brand focused on liver health, has updated its signature formula to The Plug 5.0. The new formula boasts the brand’s highest herbal concentration (10.83g), while also lowering the calories (40 to 15) and the carbs (11g to 4g). The Plug 5.0 is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $35 per 6-pack of 3.4 oz. bottles. For more information, visit theplugdrink.com.

Prairie Farms

Prairie Farms is seeking to grow its presence in the ready-to-drink coffee category with the launch of two new 14 oz. single-serve options in Mocha and Caramel flavors. According to the company, the single-serve introduction was inspired by the success of Prairie Farms’ iced coffee which has been sold in half-gallon cartons since 2013. To celebrate the launch, Prairie Farms is counting down to the Super Bowl with 10 days of prizes, including its new iced coffee singles. For more information, visit prairiefarms.com.

Gatorade

Gatorade has expanded its Fast Twitch energy drink lineup with the addition of Grape. Like the rest of the collection’s existing flavors, each 12 oz. bottle boasts 200mg of caffeine and contains 100% daily value for Vitamins B6 and B12. The new flavor will soon be available for purchase on the brand’s website for $23.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit gatorade.com.