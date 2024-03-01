New Products: Rowdy Mermaid’s Lunar Berry, Plus GoodBelly, Guayaki and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Rowdy Mermaid grows its core line of canned kombuchas, GoodBelly extends its presence into the seltzer set and Topo Chico makes its first foray into the mixer category.

Red Bull

Red Bull has often used its seasonal editions to test unique new flavors, and this year’s Summer Edition, Curuba Elderflower., certainly fits the bill. Sporting a lime green 12 oz. can, containing 26 grams of sugar each, the drink is the first from the brand to utilize curuba, also known as banana passionfruit. For more information visit redbull.com/.

Rowdy Mermaid

Rowdy Mermaid has added Lunar Berry as the latest permanent addition to its core line of canned kombuchas. The functional drink features a flavor combining vanilla, lavender and blueberries and has added L-Theanine to “promote a sense of relaxation.” The drink aims to address consumer demand for stress relief products. The new SKU is launching exclusively in Whole Foods stores in 12 oz. cans. For more information visit rowdymermaid.com/.

GoodBelly

Gut health food and beverage producer GoodBelly is extending its presence into the seltzer set with a new Prebiotic Sparkling Water line, debuting this month as Natural Products Expo West 2023. The drinks will be available in Mixed Berry, Lemon Lime and Mango Pineapple flavors and are made with real fruit juice, 3 grams of fiber and zero added sugar. For more information visit goodbelly.com/.

Topo Chico

The Coca-Cola Company is looking to its sparkling mineral water brand Topo Chico to extend into the non-alcoholic cocktail mixer set with a new line featuring Ginger Beer, Tonic Water and Club Soda flavors. Available in 7.1 oz. glass bottles, the mixers can be used with alcohol, in a mocktail, or consumed on their own. The line is set to hit shelves on March 17 and will retail for $6.79 per 4-pack. For more information visit coca-cola.com/us/en/brands/topo-chico/.

Guayaki

Canned yerba mate beverage maker Guayaki is adding Berry Lemonade to its “High Energy Cans” RTD line. Containing 20 calories, 2 grams of sugar and 150 mg of caffeine, the new flavor is the second low-calorie, no added sugar SKU released by the brand, joining Peach Revival. The drink will retail for $2.99-$3.39 per can in national retail and will sell online at Amazon and D2C. For more information visit guayaki.com/.

Wild Bill’s

Co-branded, candy flavored drinks have risen in popularity in recent years and now Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Co. is joining the fun via a partnership with Bazooka Candy Brands to create a Ring Pop flavored craft soda. Available in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast, the drinks are launching today at select retailers around the country and online D2C. For more information visit drinkwildbills.com/.