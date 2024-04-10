New Products: RTD Cocktails From Tip Top, Diageo, Betty Booze, Straightaway & More

With warm weather finally on its way, we’re rounding up the newest ready-to-drink cocktail releases. In this gallery, major players like Diageo, Tip Top and Straightaway drop new flavors, SummerFall seeks to offer a West Coast-inspired take on Sake and The East Coast Cocktail Company teams up with social media personality Rufus Rice to launch Toxin.

Diageo

Diageo has announced the release of the sixth offering in its ready-to-serve cocktail line, Astral Margarita. The new offering combines Blanco tequila, lime and triple sec and features tasting notes of agave and tangerine with a vanilla finish. Diageo’s Astral Margarita (20% ABV) is available nationwide in two formats: 350ml (SRP $13.99) and 750ml ($SRP $25.99). For more information, visit thecocktailcollection.com.

Straightaway Cocktails

Straightaway Cocktails has expanded its canned cocktail lineup with the addition of Cascade Spritz. The new libation is made with sparkling Pinot Gris sourced from Oregon and Washington producers as well as herbal botanicals like mint, lavender, lemon balm and chamomile. Canned at 8% ABV, Straightaway Cocktails’ Cascade Spritz is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $19.95 per 4-pack of 250ml cans. For more information, visit straightawaycocktails.com.

Betty Booze

Betty Booze, the low-ABV sparkling canned cocktail brand founded by actress Blake Lively, has expanded its portfolio with two new varieties: Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple. Additionally, for the first time, Betty Booze cocktails will be available in mixed variety pack, starting with a new Sparkling Tequila Variety Pack (2x Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, 2x Sparkling Tequila with Smoked Pineapple, 2x Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso). The 6-pack will come with a SRP of $20.99, while the flavor-specific 4-packs retail for $14.99. For more information, bettybooze.com.

Catalyst Spirits

Catalyst Spirits has made its first foray into the ready-to-drink cocktail space with Howler Head & Cola. The new offering combines cola with the company’s Howler Head brand super premium banana-flavored bourbon whiskey. To amplify the release, Catalyst Spirits has signed an agreement with UFC star Robert Whittaker to serve as a global brand ambassador for Howler Head. Howler Head & Cola is now available at retailers across Australia for AU$29 per 4-pack of 330ml cans and will soon be available in other international markets. For more information, visit howlerhead.com.

The Original Southside

The Original Southside is seeking to revive the classic 1920s Southside cocktail featuring a blend of premium gin, lemon and mint for a new generation of cocktail enthusiasts. Made in the United States, The Original Southside has 10% ABV and contains 100% sugar cane. The new canned cocktail is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $24.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit drinksouthsides.com.

Cayman Jack

Cayman Jack has released its latest innovation inspired by its fans, Sweet Heat Margaritas. Available in four flavors – Grilled Pineapple, Spicy Lime, Sweet Heat Peach and Tangy Tropical – the 12 oz., 5.8% ABV canned cocktails are crafted with blue agave nectar, cane sugar and real fruit juice. For more information, visit caymanjack.com.

Tip Top

Making its debut by popular demand, Tip Top Proper Cocktails has unveiled the Mai Tai. According to Tip Top, the classic tropical drink was the #1 most requested cocktail by its customers. The Mai Tai is the latest addition to Tip Top’s Shaken line of products and is crafted with just four ingredients: rum, lime, curacao and orgeat. Canned at 26% ABV, Tip Top’s Mai Tai is available in four-packs and individual 100ml cans at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tiptopcocktails.com.

Toxin

The East Coast Cocktail Company has teamed up with TikTok star Rufus Rice to introduce Toxin, a new range of RTD long drinks. Available in three varieties – Yellow (tequila, lime, agave), Pink (vodka, raspberry, cranberry) and Green (rum, matcha, mint) – the canned cocktails contain 8% to 10% ABV and are available for purchase via the brand’s website. For more information, visit toxindrinks.co.uk.

White Claw

After going dry for 0% sparkling water late last year, White Claw has refocused its innovation efforts on the hard seltzer category with its new Tequila Smash lineup. The nationwide rollout follows the product line’s regional debut in 2023. Offered in four tropical fruit-forward flavors – Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Passion Fruit, Mango Tamarind and Lime Prickly Pear – the beverages clock in at 5% ABV and 100 calories per 12 oz. can. White Claw Tequila Smash is available in variety 8-packs with a SRP of $18.49-$18.99 at retailers like Target, 7-Eleven and Kroger. For more information, visit whiteclaw.com.

SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka has debuted its SKYY Vodka & Soda line in the U.S. The 4% ABV, 12 oz. canned cocktails are available in two citrus-forward flavors, Lemon & Elderflower and Lime & Mint. SKYY Vodka & Soda is currently available at select off-premise retailers in California, Florida and Texas in 4-packs with a SRP of $10.99. For more information, visit skyyvodka.com.

Bikini Island

Bikini Island, owned by Atomic Brands, is slated to make its debut in select markets later this month with a Variety Pack (SRP $19.99) of eight canned cocktails featuring four flavors: vodka-based Citrus Charge, vodka-based Blue Razz Explosion, tequila-based Watermelon Blast and rum-based Nuclear Pineapple. According to a press release, the brand was inspired by the historical events at Bikini Island in the 1940s and 1950s that led the world into the atomic and nuclear era. For more information, visit atomic-brands.com.

SummerFall

Seeking to break sake free from “the outdated constraints of time and place,” Takuma Inagawa has launched SummerFall, a line of sparkling sake. The new offering is made with locally sourced California and enriched by wine fermentation methods. Canned at 11% ABV, SummerFall features tasting notes of pear, citrus and underripe raspberry and is available for $23.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit summerfallsake.com.