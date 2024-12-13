New Products: Stok Does Decaf, Cowbell Gets Hydrated

In this week’s new products roundup, Stok expands its cold brew portfolio with decaffeinated offerings, Cowbell ventures into the hydration set, and Tilray Brands unveils a cocktail-inspired line of THC beverages.

All The Bitter x Zero Proof Nation

Non-alcoholic cocktail bitter producer All The Bitter has joined forces with Zero Proof Nation, a global platform focused on highlighting non-alc beverages, to launch Cherry Coffee Blast. The new offering, which marks ATB’s first permanent portfolio addition in two years, is crafted with Equator Coffees’ organic decaf coffee, gentian root, dandelion, wild cherry bark and adaptogenic Siberian ginseng. Cherry Coffee Blast is tentatively set to launch on Dec. 16. For more information, visit allthebitter.com.

Klatch Coffee

California-based coffee roaster Klatch has introduced Ready-to-Go Espresso, a ready-to-use bottled espresso concentrate designed to be used for cafe-style beverages. The concentrate is available in an 8 oz. bottle for $24.95 online and at Klatch Coffee’s Southern California locations. For more information, visit klatchcoffee.com.

Nowadays

Just in time for the holidays, cannabis-infused beverage brand Nowadays has dropped its first limited edition flavor: Nowadays Cranberry. The new product, available in a 750ml bottle, features 5mg THC per 1.5 oz. and is designed to provide a social buzz within 15 minutes. Nowadays Cranberry is available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $68.99. For more information, visit trynowadays.com.

Cowbell

Cowbell has made its first foray into the hydration set by launching Cowbell Hydration, a low-calorie electrolyte beverage crafted to support active lifestyles. Available in Grape and Blue Raspberry flavors, each 16.9 oz. bottle has 200mg sodium, 50mg potassium, 300mg chloride, and 20mg magnesium. For more information, visit drinkcowbell.com.

Fire Brands

Thanks to a partnership with Fire Brands, Mars’ Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way brands are hitting the market in a new, drinkable format: reduced-fat, shelf-stable chocolate milk. The 2% reduced fat, ultra-pasteurized chocolate milks contain 15 grams of protein per 14 oz. bottle and are available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit firebrandsus.com.

Stok

Stok has dropped what it claims to be the first RTD decaffeinated cold brew available in grocery stores nationwide. Offered in the brand’s top two performing roasts – Unsweet and Not Too Sweet – the new products feature a white label to differentiate from the brand’s caffeinated line. For more information, visit stokbrew.com.

Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands has announced the launch of Herb & Bloom, a new line of non-alcoholic, cocktail-inspired THC beverages. Available in three varieties at launch – Non-Alcoholic Margarita, Non-Alcoholic Strawberry Daiquiri, and Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini – each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. Later this season, Herb & Bloom is set to launch additional 10mg options in select markets. For more information, visit tilrayalternativebeverages.com.

Sati Soda

Sati Soda has unveiled its new better-for-you energy drink line, Sati Slim, available in three flavors: Organic Watermelon, Huckleberry Vanilla, and Tropical Peach. The zero-sugar, zero-calorie beverages feature 150mg of caffeine derived from organic green coffee beans per 12 oz. can, along with PurC, an organic Vitamin C blend from acerola fruit. For more information, visit satisoda.com.

V8 x Spritz Society

Veggie juice in your spritz? Spritz Society said yes please, and make it bloody. The canned cocktail company has teamed up with Campbell’s O.G. vegetable drink, V8, for a Bloody Mary Spritz. The new cocktail is made with white wine, spices, and ingredients “inspired by V8’s classic tomato flavor.” The new offering is scheduled to ship out to shoppers in time for National Bloody Mary Day on January 1. For more information, visit spritzsociety.com.

Houseplant

Houseplant, the cannabis and lifestyle brand co-founded by actor and producer Seth Rogen, is moving into beverages with the U.S. launch of a four-SKU line of hemp-derived, THC-infused flavored sparkling waters featuring Pineapple, Black Cherry, Citrus, and Blackberry flavors. Each 12 oz. can contains 3mg of THC. Products are set to initially enter stores in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, and Texas in 4-packs priced at $19.99. For more information, visit houseplant.com.