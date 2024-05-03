New Products: TruMoo Star Wars Blue Milk, Plus Pop & Bottle, Sanzo, GURU & More

In this week’s new products roundup, TruMoo takes consumers to a galaxy far, far away with its Star Wars-inspired Blue Milk, coffee giants Starbucks and Dunkin’ release new flavored cold brew concentrates and Sanzo teams up with gymnast Leanne Wong to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM).

TruMoo

You no longer have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to get your hands on the blue milk seen in Star Wars (and available for purchase inside Disneyland’s Star Wars-themed park, Galaxy’s Edge) thanks to TruMoo’s newest offering. The limited edition 1% Lowfat Vanilla Blue Milk is now available in select markets in half-gallon jugs. For more information, visit trumoo.com.

OLIPOP

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic Barbie Doll, prebiotic soda brand OLIPOP has partnered with Mattel to launch its new Peaches and Cream flavor. The new collaboration contains just 4 grams of sugar per 12 oz. can and is available on Amazon for $35.99 per 12-pack and at Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods for $2.49 per can. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.

Dunkin’

Just in time for summer campfire season, Dunkin’ has unveiled its latest innovation: S’mores Artificially Flavored Cold Brew Concentrate. The concentrated coffee is said to feature “bold, smooth notes of chocolate, graham cracker and toasted marshmallow” and comes in a 31 oz. bottle. For more information, visit dunkinathome.com.

Kool-Aid

To celebrate Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry’s draft pick to the New Orleans Saints, Kool-Aid has launched Black Cherry Blitz, its first limited edition flavor in over three years. McKinstry was first nicknamed Kool-Aid by his grandmother for his megawatt smile reminiscent of the Kool-Aid Man before it became his official roster name. Kool-Aid will soon release more information about how to get your hands on the LTO on its Instagram page. For more information, visit kraftheinz.com/koolaid.

Juice Plus+

Global health and wellness company Juice Plus+ has expanded its portfolio with Juice Plus+ Luminate, a plant-based productivity supplement. The drink mix comes in a Berry + Mango flavor and features ingredients like alpinia galanga, coffee berry, ashwagandha, lion’s mane, and sage. Juice Plus+ Luminate is currently available for purchase via the brand’s website for $45 per 15-serving box or $78 per 30-serving box. For more information, visit juiceplus.com/us/en.

Starbucks

Starbucks has released a slate of new products, including two new Cold Brew Concentrate flavors: Dark Chocolate Hazelnut and Sweetened Black. The concentrate is designed to be combined with equal parts water and poured over ice. Starbucks’ Cold Brew Concentrates are available at retailers nationwide with a SRP of $10.99 per 32 oz. bottle. Other new releases (not pictured) include Starbucks Iced Coffee Blend Naturally Flavored Vanilla ($9.99/10-count) and Iced Coffee Blends Signature Black ($10.99/12 oz. bag). For more information, visit Starbucks.com

Pop & Bottle

Our only non-beverage new product this week comes from plant-based latte brand Pop & Bottle in the form of a Vanilla Oat Milk Candle. Crafted in partnership with Moodcast, the coconut wax candle features notes of oat, sea salt, and vanilla. The Pop & Bottle x Moodcraft Vanilla Oat Milk Candle is available via the former’s website for $28. For more information, visit popandbottle.com.

LEVO Soda

LEVO is the latest entrant seeking to make a splash in the rapidly growing prebiotic soda space. Available in six flavors – Cotton Candy, Splice, Cosmic Punch, Root Beer Float, Orange Creamsicle and Voodoo Cola – each 12 oz. can contains 5 grams of dietary fiber and 5 grams of cane sugar. LEVO Soda will soon be available for purchase via the brand’s website for $32.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit levosoda.com.

Sanzo

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM), Asian-inspired sparkling water brand Sanzo has partnered with gymnast Leanne Wong to celebrate her “golden career” by featuring her on a limited edition Calamansi can. The limited edition cans are now available for pre-order on Sanzo’s website for $36.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinksanzo.com.

GURU

GURU Organic Energy has made its foray into the zero sugar energy drink category with the launch of Zero Wild Berry. Each 12 oz. can packs 140mg of caffeine and contains zero sucralose and zero aspartame. GURU Zero Wild Berry is available for purchase via the brand’s website exclusively in Canada for CAD $62.99 per 24-pack. For more information, visit guruenergy.com.

Canada Dry

Beginning this month, Canada Dry is rolling out a new look across its entire portfolio of ginger ales, club sodas, and tonic waters. According to the brand, the refresh includes all-new graphics “meant to evoke the 120-year history of the brand with a modern makeover that cues relaxation and comfort vibes.” Additionally, Canada Dry has introduced a new flavor extension, Canada Dry Fruit Splash, available in Original and Zero Sugar formats. For more information, visit canadadry.com.

Hint

Hint has expanded its lineup of flavored still waters with the addition of Tangerine. Available exclusively on the brand’s website for $22.99 per 12-bottle case, Tangerine is infused with pure fruit essence and free of sugar, diet sweeteners, and calories. For more information, visit drinkhint.com.

Joyburst

To celebrate the upcoming release of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, premium hydration brand Joyburst has introduced promotional packaging prominently featuring characters from the movie (including Joy, Sadness and Anxiety) in three flavors: Peach, Watermelon and Strawberry-Lemonade. For more information, visit joyburst.com.

Waterloo

Just in time for summer sipping, Waterloo has unveiled three new limited edition sparkling water varieties: All Day Rosé, Pi-Ño Colada and Mojito Mocktail. Like the rest of Waterloo’s portfolio, the new flavors are free of calories, sugar, and sweeteners of any kind. The LTOs have begun rolling out to store shelves nationwide at Whole Foods, Target, Amazon, HEB, and Central Market, among others. For more information, visit drinkwaterloo.com.

G Fuel

G Fuel has made its first foray into the protein category with the launch of its newest product line, G Fuel Energy + Protein Formula. Available in three flavors – Chocolate, Café Mocha, and French Vanilla Latte – the new offering is a zero-sugar powder packed with 15 grams of protein and 140mg of caffeine per serving. For more information, visit gfuel.com.