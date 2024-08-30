New Products: Welch’s Enters Zero-Sugar Category, Plus SunSip, Devil’s Foot & More

In this week’s new products roundup, Welch’s makes its first foray into the zero-sugar category, Health-Ade builds up its SunSip prebiotic soda line, and Devil’s Foot Beverage Company unveils its ninth Zero Proof release.

Welch’s

To meet the demands of health-conscious consumers, Welch’s is following in the footsteps of brands like Ocean Spray and releasing a line of Zero Sugar products. The product range includes two refrigerated flavors (Passion Fruit and Grape) in 59 oz. cartons and three shelf-stable flavors (Tropical Punch, Strawberry and Concord Grape) offered in 64 oz. multi-serve and 10 oz. single-serve bottles. All five varieties will be available at retailers nationwide beginning Sept. 1. For more information, visit welchs.com.

AVVIKA

Dyverg Brands has announced the launch of its caffeine-free energy drink, AVVIKA, which means “to diverge” in Swedish. Available in two travel-inspired flavors – Tokyo (exotic citrus, juicy cherry) and Los Angeles (frozen berry, zesty citrus) – the drinks are crafted with ingredients like ashwagandha, d-ribose, l-theanine, black pepper extract and a B vitamin blend. AVVIKA is available for pre-order via the brand’s website for $31.88 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkavvika.com.

SunSip

Health-Ade has expanded its SunSip prebiotic soda line with a new fruity flavor: Peach. According to the brand, SunSip Peach is a take on a peach soda “that is a celebration of summer with every sip” and is naturally sweetened with peach puree, monk fruit and organic cane sugar. Each 11.05 oz. can has just 5 grams of sugar per serving. SunSip Peach retails for $2.49 per can and will be exclusively available at Sprouts and on SunSip’s website until December. For more information, visit health-ade.com/pages/new-sunsip-soda.

Premier Protein

Just in time for Spooky Season, Premier Protein has brought back its Pumpkin Spice High Protein Shake for a limited time. Each 11.5 oz. bottle packs 30 grams of protein, has 160 calories and contains 24 vitamins and minerals. For more information, visit premierprotein.com.

Xcelerated Performance Products

Xcelerated Performance Products (XP2) has dropped a new flavor of its SALTHEAD advanced electrolyte formula: Salty Citrus Twist. The formula comprises 100% pink Himalayan salt, 72 trace minerals and a “potent dose” of the nootropic Choline Bitartrate, known for supporting cognitive function. XP2’s SALTHEAD Salty Citrus Twist is available exclusively at Nutrishop and on Nutrishop.com for $39.95 per 8.99 oz. tub. For more information, visit nutrishopusa.com.

Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Devil’s Foot has debuted the ninth addition to its Zero Proof Series: The Zero Proof Paloma. As its name suggests, the new offering is a non-alcoholic take on the classic cocktail, featuring fresh lime and grapefruit complemented by a hint of lemongrass to replicate tequila’s subtle notes. Each 12 oz. can contains 68 calories and 15 grams of sugar. Devil’s Foot Zero Proof Paloma is available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $47 per 24-pack. For more information, visit shop.devilsfootbrew.com.