New Rebrand of Woke Up! Energy Shot Primed for Natural Grocery Market

Wholesome Organics Company, formally known as Woke Up! Energy Shot [1], has begun its vanguard into the retail grocery market with its rebranded, adaptogenic energy shot.

Created as an alternative to harsh energy products usually made with coffee- or lab-derived caffeine, the 2.5 ounce plant-based energy shot boasts an herbal formula of powerful adaptogens, mushrooms, B vitamins, and antioxidants.

The rebrand from Woke Up! to Wholesome Organics in 2023 came about for two reasons: to broaden the brand’s appeal given the large market growth of and consumer desire for adaptogenic drinks; and secondly, to allow for a refinement of the shot’s formula, specifically replacing sucralose with both monkfruit and erithritol— two popular sugar alcohol sweeteners ideal for health conscious and keto-friendly consumers.

According to the Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2024, the functional beverages market is expected to grow to $207 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth can be attributed to consumer post-pandemic interest in their beverages being a value-add for their health, noting trends such as sugar-free drinks, health hydration drinks, and recently, nootropic ingredients to sharpen focus, mental clarity and even promote relaxation [2].

“Given the clear indication that consumers want their beverages to elevate their health,” Dilan Jay, product creator and Wholesome Organics Company’s CEO commented, “we’re ready to get onto store shelves as a harsh caffeine alternative that promotes endocrine and mental health, but also gets the job done energywise.”

To date, Wholesome Organics Clean Energy Shot has sold over 35,000 bottles on Amazon with additional sales occurring on its website. Retail buyers can expect regional in-store demos provided by Wholesome Organics Company to taste-test their three flavors— cherry pomegranate, blue raspberry, and passion fruit. The Clean Energy Shot can be sold as a single bottle near the checkout area, or as a 3-bottle carton on a rack.

“Woke Up! Energy Shot Aims to Bring Healthy Energy To Mainstream.” Published April 9, 2021. Website. https://www.bevnet.com/news/2021/woke-up-energy-shot-aims-to-bring-healthy-energy-to-mainstream/ Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2024. Published January 2024. Website. https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report

For More Information:

https://wholesomeorganicsco.com/