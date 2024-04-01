NEW Snapple Elements Sun: Just in Time for Solar Eclipse Celebrations!

If you were the sun, what flavor would you radiate? Well, Snapple is helping answer that burning Q with the launch if its newest juice drink- Snapple Elements Sun, just in time for Solar Eclipse celebrations nationwide!

Beaming with the bold and delicious flavors of starfruit, orange, and nectarine, it’s sure to “illuminate” taste buds. Plus, with its impossibly light profile, you can indulge guilt-free as each sip will leave you craving more of this cosmic citrus fusion. So, grab a bottle, kick back, and let the flavors of the sun transport you out of this world…or at least to paradise.

The Snapple Solar Speakeasy in NYC

In addition, for those in NYC looking to celebrate the solar eclipse on April 8th, stop by The Snapple Solar Speakeasy pop up at Lavan (541 W 25th St), open to consumers starting at 1:30pm ET. Visitors will enter through the Snapple Mmmarket, get whisked away into a vibrant speakeasy space, pulsating with excitement. There they’ll get to check out a unique eclipse experience (projected on the walls and ceiling), providing the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy snapshots. Guests will also get to enjoy Snapple’s NEW Elements Sun Juice Drink along with a curated selection of Snapple’s 32 other fan-favorite flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.snapple.com/