NextFoods’ GoodBelly Brand Unveils Organic Prebiotic Sparkling Water

NextFoods, a visionary company defining the next generation of whole body health, announces key product launches coming in 2024 from its flagship brands, gut health innovator GoodBelly and sports nutrition leader Cheribundi. The two brands, which merged under NextFoods in 2023, are renowned for products backed by science that improve quality of life for those who consume them. The new products will be on display at booth #N722 at Natural Products Expo West 2024 where they have been named a finalist for a coveted NEXTY Award for Best Functional Food or Beverage.

GoodBelly Organic Prebiotic Sparkling Water: Refreshing Gut Health

Pioneering gut health since the launch of its first product in 2009, GoodBelly introduces new Prebiotic Sparkling Water, the brand’s first product featuring gut-healthy prebiotics from Blue Agave, providing a good source of fiber (3g) and zero added sugar (20 calories or less) in every serving. The new drinks come in three refreshingly delicious flavors – Mixed Berry, Lemon Lime and Mango Pineapple. Made with real fruit juice, each flavor supports healthy digestion and is Certified Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free and Kosher.

With this launch, GoodBelly continues to pioneer thoughtfully crafted beverages that are good for bodies and sustainably sourced. Blue Agave requires no irrigation and no fertilizing to grow. The Blue Agave fiber in GoodBelly Prebiotic Sparkling Waters is organic and produced using sustainable agricultural production practices. Prebiotics, like those in Blue Agave fiber, work together with probiotics to help provide digestive benefits. This makes Prebiotic Sparkling Water a great pairing with GoodBelly’s full line of probiotic products including juice drinks, shots, supplements and fast melts.

“NextFoods always innovates with health and sustainability in mind, from lowering sugar to introducing convenient new formats. We took that approach with the launch of GoodBelly Prebiotic Sparkling Water and the careful selection of Blue Agave prebiotic fiber,” said Juan Gluth, Chief Commercial Officer of NextFoods. “With billions of views on social media, gut health is certainly top of mind for consumers. The GoodBelly business has witnessed remarkable growth, doubling sales over the last decade, and we are excited to bring something entirely new to meet this growing demand for healthy digestion.”

GoodBelly Prebiotic Sparkling Waters will be available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores and on Amazon in Spring 2024.

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Gummies: Powering Daily Achievement

Building on a rich 20-year history, Cheribundi is introducing Tart Cherry Gummies to give active wellness-seekers another convenient way to enjoy the powerful impact of antioxidant-rich tart cherry juice on sleep, recovery and overall health. Whether for a professional athlete or a fitness enthusiast, Cheribundi’s wellness products prime the body for progress.

Currently, more than 450 professional and college athletic teams trust Cheribundi to fuel their bodies. The new gummies are born from the company’s mission to champion holistic well-being, smarter exercise and wiser recovery.

“Cheribundi tart cherry juice has been shown to reduce inflammation and improve sleep,” said Gluth. “We listened to our consumers and will offer those benefits in a gummy format to continue sharing the cutting edge of natural sports nutrition and wellness with the world.”

About NextFoods

NextFoods was founded in 2006 and is the parent company to Cheribundi and GoodBelly, two leaders in the functional food and beverage category. The industry pioneer seeks to define the next generation of whole body health by delivering everyday healthy routines. Headquartered in Boulder, CO and committed to products backed by science that harness the power of whole-foods based nutrition, the company is establishing a new evolution of natural-focused brands for the modern wellness mindset. Its portfolio of products is sold nationwide at every major retail touchpoint: 20,000+ stores, Amazon, direct to consumer (DTC) and 450+ collegiate and professional sports teams.

About GoodBelly

GoodBelly is the pioneer of gut health dedicated to improving people’s lives with intestinal balance, digestive well-being and immune support when consumed daily through everyday efficacious beverages and supplements. Founded in 2006 with a vision to bring probiotics to the mainstream with functional solutions reliant on the well-studied probiotic strain Lactobacillus Plantarum 299v (LP299V), GoodBelly is headquartered in Boulder, CO and available at 20,000 stores nationwide in natural, specialty, conventional, mass and convenience retailers. Shoppers can also purchase GoodBelly supplements directly at Amazon.com.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is the leader in natural sports nutrition products, specializing in one of the most effective and functional tools for recovery: all-natural tart cherry juice. Known to support improved sleep and recovery, tart cherry juice powers Cheribundi’s purpose to fuel active individuals’ daily progress towards wellness. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process and made in the USA, Cheribundi is consumed by more than 450 professional and collegiate sports teams. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, Cheribundi is available at stores nationwide in natural, specialty, conventional, mass and convenience retailers. Shoppers can also purchase Cheribundi directly at Amazon.com or Cheribundi.com.

For More Information:

https://goodbelly.com/prebiotic-sparkling-water/