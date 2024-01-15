Nguyen Coffee Supply Announces Nationwide Launch in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Nguyen Coffee Supply, America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee company, announced Sprouts Farmers Market has selected all 3 Vietnamese coffee Ready-to-Drink products to be included in their Innovation Program, launching in more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. This is an area of the store where new products are featured, and every item is hand selected by Sprouts. Nguyen Coffee Supply will also be the first Vietnamese RTD coffee in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores. This announcement comes on the heels of other retail expansions for Nguyen Coffee Supply with the company doubling its retail footprint in 2023 and ahead of soon to be announced Nguyen Coffee Supply new product innovations and additional retail expansions in the coming year.

Founder and CEO Sahra Nguyen said, “In a category often called “crowded,” we’re thrilled to be recognized for our product innovations offering more flavor and function to consumers through our focus on robusta coffee as a core ingredient and differentiator.”

In 2023, Nguyen Coffee Supply became the first Vietnamese coffee Ready-To-Drink brand to receive national distribution from Whole Foods Market. Nguyen Coffee Supply also ships direct-to-customers in all 50 states and internationally to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, U.K. and is available online on Amazon. Products are also available in restaurants and cafés in New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle, Kansas City and sold in FreshDirect, Gorillas, and Weee!

Nguyen Coffee Supply is leading the way and ushering in the next wave of coffee culture rooted in uplifting the robusta coffee species and historically marginalized coffee communities around the world. Importing directly from the source and roasting in Brooklyn, New York, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s mission is to transform the coffee industry through diversity, sustainability and cultural integrity. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, the company’s mission is to elevate robusta coffee (the dominant coffee bean grown in Vietnam), while building a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all.

Nguyen Coffee Supply’s latest product innovation, the Vietnamese coffee Ready to Drink (RTD), is now available in over 1,000 retail doors nationally. The three award-winning RTD flavors, Classic Black, Condensed Milk, and Coconut have been acclaimed by various publications:

Food & Wine Magazine Coconut Cold Brew RTD “Best Alternative Milk Latte” 2023

BevNet’s Classic Black Brew RTD “Best New Product” 2022

New Hope’s NEXTY Award Finalist Condensed Milk Brew RTD”Best New Beverage” 2023

The Spruce Eats Coconut Cold Brew RTD “Best Dairy-free Canned Coffee” 2023

Nguyen Coffee Supply can be enjoyed in a wide array of styles including the traditional cà phê s?a dá (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk and ice) as well as the pour over, Chemex, French press, drip, and espresso. Various products have been featured on the Today Show, CBS Early Show, Drew Barrymore Show and included on numerous best of lists such as:

The Hollywood Reporter “Best [Subscription] for Vietnamese Coffee Lovers” 2023

Good Housekeeping Stackable Glass Mug named “Best Glass Mug” 2023

Insider Phin Filter named “Best Portable/Travel Single-Serve Coffee Maker” 2023

Delish Phin Drip Coffee Set named “Best Single-Cup Drip Coffee Maker” and Loyalty blend named “Best Arabica and Robusta” coffee 2023

Nguyen Coffee Supply and Sahra Nguyen were also named:

Fast Company Brands That Matter in the Fall of 2023

INC Magazine Female Founders 200 List in the Spring of 2023 (she also graced the cover of this INC. Magazine issue alongside Eva Longoria and Lena Waithe)

Crain’s Emerging Leader in Diversity and Inclusion in June 2023

Food + Wine Magazine Gamechanger (she also graced the cover of this issue 2021)

Sprudgie Awards “Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Excellence” for writing a new chapter in the story of Vietnamese coffee in America 2023.

“Nguyen Coffee Supply is changing the game.” — Forbes

“Nguyen’s company is pushing Vietnamese culture into the third wave coffee movement — her team helped popularize the Vietnamese-grown robusta coffee bean.” — NBC News

“Nguyen has emerged as the leading voice for Vietnamese craft coffee in the U.S.” — Los Angeles Times

“Nguyen Coffee Supply is changing the way we think about specialty coffee.” — Insider

About Nguyen Coffee Supply

Nguyen Coffee Supply is the leading authority for Vietnamese coffee culture in America importing via direct trade relationships and roasting in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, the company’s mission is to elevate robusta coffee (the dominant coffee bean grown in Vietnam), while building a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all. Expanding upon the secular trend of Asian beverages in America, like matcha and boba tea, Nguyen Coffee Supply is pioneering the next wave of beverage culture with Vietnamese coffee.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide.

