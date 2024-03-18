Nguyen Coffee Supply Launches on Gopuff

Brooklyn, New York — Nguyen Coffee Supply, America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee company, today announced the company’s Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Vietnamese coffee products are now available nationwide through Gopuff, the app that gets you what you need in as fast as 15 minutes. Nguyen Coffee Supply’s RTD Vietnamese coffee are available for easy, immediate delivery to customers from every Gopuff micro-fulfillment center in the country, including in California, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts, Texas and Florida.

Founder and CEO Sahra Nguyen said, “When I started the company, I couldn’t find a Vietnamese coffee RTD product made in the USA with clean ingredients anywhere. Since day one, it’s been a dream to bring Vietnamese coffee and the benefits of robusta to as many people as possible. Launching with Gopuff is helping us achieve this dream through their quick and accessible ordering platform.”

The key differentiator in Nguyen Coffee Supply’s RTD Vietnamese coffee products is their core ingredient: robusta beans. Robusta coffee has 2X more caffeine, 2X more antioxidants and 60% less natural sugars than arabica coffee – offering consumers an elevated flavor and energy experience. Nguyen Coffee Supply’s RTDs are low in sugar, ranging from zero to 8 grams of added sugars across the three SKUs, aiding to deliver a real energy boost from natural caffeine. Hailed for their differentiation and flavor innovations, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s RTD Vietnamese coffee products have won BevNET’s Best Product Award (Classic Black SKU), New Hope’s NEXTY Award Finalist (Condensed Milk SKU) and Food & Wine’s Best Non-Dairy Latte (Coconut SKU).

With this latest launch, Nguyen Coffee Supply continues to make its products accessible to more consumers nationwide following recent retail launches with key consumer goods retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, H-E-B stores and Whole Foods Market. In 2023, Nguyen Coffee Supply catapulted its retail expansion with distribution announced in Krogers’ QFC, Nugget Markets and Bristol Farms. Currently, Nguyen Coffee Supply is available in over 1,100 retail doors and also ships direct-to-customers in all 50 states and internationally to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, U.K. via their website. Products are also available in restaurants and cafés in New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle, Kansas City and sold on FreshDirect, Thrive Market, and Weee!

Nguyen Coffee Supply is leading the way and ushering in the next wave of coffee culture rooted in uplifting the robusta coffee species and historically marginalized coffee communities around the world. Importing directly from the source and roasting in Brooklyn, New York, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s mission is to transform the coffee industry through diversity, sustainability and cultural integrity. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, the company’s mission is to elevate robusta coffee (the dominant coffee bean grown in Vietnam), while building a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all.

Nguyen Coffee Supply award winning coffee can be enjoyed in a wide array of styles including the traditional cà phê s?a dá (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk and ice) as well as the pour over, Chemex, French press, drip, and espresso. Products include a variety of offerings from single bagged coffee beans, cold brew Ready to Drink cans to various brew kits and monthly subscriptions. Nguyen Coffee Supply will announce new product innovations and additional retail expansions in the coming year.

Nguyen Coffee Supply will be at Expo West 2024 Booth #N146 (March 13-15, 2024).

Nguyen Coffee Supply and Sahra Nguyen were also named:

Fast Company Brands That Matter in the Fall of 2023

INC Magazine Female Founders 200 List in the Spring of 2023 (she also graced the cover of this INC. Magazine issue alongside Eva Longoria and Lena Waithe)

Crain’s Emerging Leader in Diversity and Inclusion in June 2023

Food + Wine Magazine Gamechanger (she also graced the cover of this issue 2021)

Sprudgie Awards “Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Excellence” for writing a new chapter in the story of Vietnamese coffee in America 2023.

About Nguyen Coffee Supply

Nguyen Coffee Supply is the leading authority for Vietnamese coffee culture in America importing via direct trade relationships and roasting in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, the company’s mission is to elevate robusta coffee (the dominant coffee bean grown in Vietnam), while building a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all. Expanding upon the secular trend of Asian beverages in America, like matcha and boba tea, Nguyen Coffee Supply is pioneering the next wave of beverage culture with Vietnamese coffee.

For More Information:

https://nguyencoffeesupply.com/