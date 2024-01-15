Nirvana Super is Harris Teeter’s Newest Product

Wellness brand Nirvana Super will now have beverages available at Harris Teeter.

Nirvana Super Waters & Seltzers, which provide consumers better hydration and muscle health, are now on the shelves of 215 Harris Teeter locations across Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Their drinks are perfect for those on their wellness journey as they help individuals transform their bodies on a cellular level to live longer, stronger and more active lives. Nirvana Super is enjoyed by many pro athletes such as NBA Star Kyle Lowry, NFL Hall of Fame Finalist Patrick Willis, NFL Legend Jonathan Stewart and more.

Nirvana is infused with Vitamins D3, B-Complex and their proprietary super-ingredient myHMB Clear – a water-soluble form of HMB (Beta-hydroxy Beta-methylbutyrate).

HMB (Beta-Hydroxy Beta-Methylbutyrate) is one of the most researched and efficacious nutritional ingredients for muscle health. HMB reduces recovery time after physical exertion and maintains lean muscle mass for better workout gains and mobility which promotes a better lifestyle.

Greg Clark: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Harris Teeter, who has long been one of the leading retailers in the country. Having our exclusive HMB beverages available to their customers is absolutely amazing. Muscle health is linked to healthier aging and a better life and now Harris Teeter shoppers can experience the super recovery and strength effects of our Nirvana Super drinks for themselves.”

Jonathan Stewart: “The reason I started to work with Nirvana Super is because it’s groundbreaking and it was an opportunity for me to be part of something that is going to set apart the great athletes from the good athletes. The thing I like about the product is that it is a one-stop-shop for recovery, and it tastes great! Nirvana Super has a super ingredient in its formulation called HMB. Now that I’m retired, I’m recovering a lot slower than I used to. To keep my workouts at the intensity I like, it’s very important that I replenish my body with HMB so I can feel great between workouts and have no excuses for training hard every time I hit the gym.”

For More Information:

https://www.feelsuper.com/