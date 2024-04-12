North Star Carbon Management Announces Strategic Initiative With Clover Sonoma to Elevate Dairy Sustainability

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif.— North Star Carbon Management, a pioneer in carbon accounting and management technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic initiative with Clover Sonoma, California’s leader in sustainable dairy production, regenerative farming and animal welfare.

While the California dairy industry has been making great strides in lowering methane emissions, companies and municipalities still struggle with accurate and robust measurement and reporting. North Star Carbon Management’s tool will assist Clover with its continued progress toward a cooler climate in a more transparent and understandable way. North Star Carbon Management will provide Clover with advanced tools to help track, manage, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions more effectively, enhancing the dairy producer’s progress toward establishing achievable environmental goals.

Clover — already known for its B Corp certification, regenerative practices, renewable milk carton and Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) jug packaging — is expanding its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, its efforts to set new standards in sustainable dairy production and climate change mitigation by adopting North Star Carbon Management’s innovative software.

Josh Prigge, CEO and cofounder of North Star Carbon Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are honored to partner with Clover Sonoma, a company that embodies excellence and responsibility in the dairy industry. Our collaboration is founded on shared values of sustainability and quality, making it a powerful alliance for driving positive environmental impact in the dairy sector.”

“The partnership with North Star Carbon Management aligns with our core values and mission to lead the dairy industry towards a more sustainable future,” said Clover Sonoma’s Senior Director of Sustainability, Regulatory and Quality Michael Benedetti. “North Star’s advanced technology will empower us to deepen our environmental commitments and continue setting new standards in sustainable dairy production and climate change mitigation.”

The collaboration between North Star Carbon Management and Clover serves as an inspiring model for the dairy industry, highlighting the essential role of cutting-edge technology in achieving sustainability goals and fostering responsible production practices.

About North Star Carbon Management

North Star Carbon Management specializes in advanced carbon accounting and management technology. Their software solution enables businesses in the food and beverage sector and other industries to effectively measure, manage, report, and reduce their carbon footprint, supporting the global transition to a more sustainable economy.

About Clover Sonoma

Based in Petaluma, California, in the heart of beautiful Sonoma County, Clover Sonoma is one of California’s largest regeneratively farmed organic dairy producers and is a pioneer in sustainable dairy farming. For more than a century, the company has delivered on its promise of producing the highest-quality dairy products — including milk, cheese, butter, and more — from its network of 30 family farms. As a Certified B Corporation® and the first milk company to become American Humane Certified, Clover Sonoma uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable practices, and local community continue to be hallmarks of the business.

For More Information:

https://cloversonoma.com/