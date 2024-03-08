Nourish Cold Pressed Juice Invites You to “Nourish Sip & Schmooze” With Special Guests at Natural Products Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Excitement is building for Expo West, and Nourish Cold Pressed Juice is thrilled to invite you to our exclusive “Nourish Sip & Schmooze” in the North Hall, Level 200, Booth 1717. Join us every day at 3 pm from Wednesday, March 13th through Friday, March 15th for lively conversations, and sip on our newly launched cold pressed juices carefully crafted with Regenerative Organic Certified ingredients!

Inspired Gathering

Come be inspired by our quest’s impactful stories on nourishing people and the planet. Learn how they are fighting food waste and how Regenerative Organic Farming is creating healthy soils, and healthy communities while mitigating the impact of climate change.

Come Sip & Win

During the “Nourish Sip & Schmooze,” we will be serving fresh cocktails and juicy mocktails with Nourish-On-Tap signature juices. Be the first to sip on our Micro Mango Elixir, carefully crafted with Regenerative Organic Certified Hemp Microgreens from Pocono Organics, and show up for a chance to win a Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer.

Meet Our Special Guests

Wednesday, 3/13 at 3:00 pm – Evan Ehlers & Victoria Wilson, Sharing Excess

Evan Ehlers and Victoria Wilson are the founders of Sharing Excess, a national non-profit that collects surplus food from grocery stores, wholesalers, and retailers and redistributes it to communities in need. They have rescued 40 million pounds of food, diverting 146 million pounds of carbon from landfills. Through our support, Nourish has donated over $25k worth of our fresh juice products and helped Sharing Excess become eligible and certified as a 1% For The Planet ~ Non-profit Environmental Partner.

Thursday, 3/14 at 3:00 pm – Ashley Walsh, Founder & President of Pocono Organics

Ashley Walsh, diagnosed with gastroparesis in her late 20s, turned to an organic lifestyle and began using food as medicine for the health benefits she sought. In 2015, she founded Pocono Organics, which is one of North America’s largest Regenerative Organic Certified(R) vegetable farms and the grower of the world’s first ROC hemp. Pocono Organics is a Global Center for Research, Education, and Innovation promoting wellness, health, food diversity, and sustainability. Nourish is proud to collaborate with Pocono Organic on their Regenerative Organic Certified Hemp Microgreen Powergreens and Hemp Extracts for crafting their innovative line of cold-pressed juices.

Friday, 3/15 at 3:00 pm – Christa Barfield, Founder of FarmerJawn

Christa, a healthcare professional turned farmer, is leading conversations nationwide on how to take a Farm First approach to America’s relationship with food and health. Now with 128 acres across 3 counties in PA, she has built FarmerJawn with an equitable focus on Food is Medicine. Nourish is excited to have Christa join their B Corp Advisory Board and to support her mission of FarmerJawn Agriculture being the largest Black-Owned Regenerative Organic Certified produce farm in Pennsylvania.

About Nourish Cold Pressed Juice

Nourish Cold Pressed Juice is an award-winning, Women-Owned, Certified B Corp, Certified USDA Organic, and 1% For the Planet-Certified Cold Pressed Juice Company. Together we are a force for good – caring about people, the planet, and being inclusive, equal, and diverse.

For More Information:

https://www.nourishjuicebar.com