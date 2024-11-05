November Community Calls: A Month of Data Insights

Get ready for our November Community Calls! This month, dive into data-driven promotion strategies, explore on-premise and off-premise trends for RTD alcohol, discover how women’s health trends are shaping the CPG landscape, understand the impact of ingredient trends and inflation on growth, and gain insights into the current state of brand investment. Our November calls are free and open to the public—just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

SPINS – The Science of Smart Promotions: Using Data to Get Results

Date: Thursday, November 7

Thursday, November 7 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guest: SPINS: Benji Fitts, Director of Customer Education

SPINS: Benji Fitts, Director of Customer Education Topic: Benji Fitts explains how to leverage data to design efficient promotions that boost velocity. We’ll explore how to fine-tune discount strategies, optimize timing and frequency, and use real-time insights to outperform competitors and turn promotions into sustainable growth

NIQ On Premise – RTD Alcohol: Find Your Best Opportunities On and Off the Shelf

Date: Thursday, November 14

Thursday, November 14 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: NIQ On Premise Data Team

NIQ On Premise Data Team Topic: Join us as the NIQ On Premise Data Team shares the latest insights on RTD alcohol trends. We’ll explore flavor preferences, form factor, and consumer spending data to guide emerging RTD brands toward their biggest opportunities. Find out what consumers want and how much they’re willing to pay in bars, restaurants, travel, and entertainment venues to help expand your on-premise market share.

Brightfield Group – Women’s Health Trends Are Driving CPG Sales—Is Your Product a Fit?

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Tuesday, November 19 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Guest: Brightfield Group

Brightfield Group Topic: As women enter life stages marked by perimenopause and menopause, their health needs are driving demand for targeted foods, beverages, and supplements. The Brightfield Group, a social listening and consumer insights organization, joins this Community Call to share data and trends on the ingredients, products, and value propositions resonating with this consumer group. As the highest-spending age bracket, they seek support for hormone balance, energy, and mood—creating a prime opportunity for brands to innovate for this highly engaged, wellness-focused audience.

NIQ – How Ingredient Trends and Inflation are Fueling CPG Growth

Date: Thursday, November 21

Thursday, November 21 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guest: NielsenIQ: Sherry Frey, VP of Total Wellness

NielsenIQ: Sherry Frey, VP of Total Wellness Topic: Sherry Frey, joins Community Call to discuss how ingredient trends and inflation are fueling growth in the CPG industry. She explains how rising costs are reshaping consumer priorities and explores how trending categories like seed oils, protein, and functional ingredients are driving sales as consumers become more selective with their spending.

The State of Brand Investment

Date: Monday, November 25

Monday, November 25 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guest: Jeff Klineman, Editor in Chief

Jeff Klineman, Editor in Chief Topic: Our Editor in Chief, Jeff Klineman, joins us to talk about recent coverage of investment and M&A in food and beverage brands and what financial experts think might be in store for next year.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & Nosh, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

