NutriLeads Expands BeniCaros Product Options

Wageningen, the Netherlands – March 19, 2024 – NutriLeads BV today announced that BeniCaros, its clinically proven precision prebiotic and immune-training fiber for foods, beverages and dietary fibers, is now available in five product options to accommodate diverse customer formulation needs.

The expanded product lineup includes BeniCaros with varying concentration levels of the active ingredient (Rhamnogalacturonan-I or RG-I) to allow for larger daily serving sizes. These variations in purity are also designed to meet European regulatory requirements and align with a wide range of application needs. BeniCaros is a sustainable ingredient sourced from upcycled carrot pomace.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of our diversified portfolio of BeniCaros, which also enables us to bring some of these product options to the European market,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “This innovative, science-based precision prebiotic fiber enables manufacturers to deliver multiple health benefits to consumers who want to strengthen their gut and immune health.”

Clinical and preclinical research consistently demonstrate that BeniCaros trains the innate immune system to respond smarter, faster and stronger. BeniCaros also promotes the growth of beneficial bacterial species commonly found in the gut, such as Bifidobacterium spp. In turn, BeniCaros significantly increases production of short-chain fatty acids (e.g., acetate, propionate and butyrate) that play a crucial role in cultivating a resilient gut ecosystem and supporting overall health. In vitro research has also shown significantly lower gas production – a normal byproduct of fiber fermentation – with BeniCaros compared with conventional prebiotics.

Unlike conventional prebiotics, BeniCaros has a complex molecular structure that enables precision targeting of specific beneficial gut microbes. Despite the unique composition of each person’s gut microbiota, research shows that BeniCaros provides consistent, predictable benefits.

“All BeniCaros product formats contain an efficacious serving of RG-I based on our clinical results,” said Dr. Carneiro. “Our powder, liquid and organic product forms and varying RG-I concentration levels offer formulation solutions for virtually any food, beverage or supplement application. In any form, BeniCaros has an attractive formulation profile suitable for most foods, beverages and supplements.”

BeniCaros was first introduced in the U.S. in 2021 and is widely available across the globe.

About NutriLeads BV NutriLeads develops and supplies award-winning, plant-based, precision prebiotic fibers that improve health. Our upcycled, science-based and low-dose precision prebiotic, BeniCaros, is clinically proven to train faster, smarter and stronger immune responses and specifically and consistently modulate the gut microbiome despite interpersonal differences in gut microbiome ecosystems, contributing to multiple health benefits. We partner with customers to create innovative, science-based foods, beverages and dietary supplements that enable consumers to proactively improve their health, naturally. -NutriLeads is based in Wageningen in the Netherlands, which is well known as a center for nutrition and health research and development.

For More Information:

https://nutrileads.com/