Nutrition21 Reports Cognitive Health Segment Poised For Exceptional Growth

Saddle Brook, NJ — Nutrition21, LLC, an Everwell Health company, (“Nutrition21“) recently shared new insight into the cognitive health category, noting it is poised to be one of the fastest growing health areas of the year. The company’s latest white paper highlights the role cognitive health plays for today’s wellness consumer, key considerations when formulating a cognitive health supplement, and how manufacturers can bridge the gap by incorporating nooLVL, a nootropic ingredient that delivers safe and effective focus you can feel. Unlike other ingredient solutions in the market, this patented non-stimulant formulation offers consumers focus they can feel — in as little as 15 minutes.

Cognitive health solutions are becoming a mainstream product category. In fact, consumer demand has grown significantly since the pandemic and now competes with the desire for digestive and immune health. FMCG Gurus reports that 37% of consumers intend to maintain and improve their mental focus over the next 12 months1—demonstrating the priority consumers have for this health area.

Supplements launched in North America positioned toward mental acuity have grown by nearly 20% CAGR from 2020 to 2023.2 And Google Trends data shows a steady growth in the search term ‘cognitive health’ in the U.S. over the past 4 years3 — reflecting a greater number of consumers seeking information about the topic and looking for health solutions that can help support cognitive health and performance.

“Consumers really have cognition on the mind, which is driving category growth and diversification to support multiple facets of cognitive function,” said Jordan Miller, VP of marketing at Nutrition21. “Our new white paper shines a light on the incredible opportunity for brands to win within the cognitive wellness space and the role novel science-backed ingredients such as nootropics play as consumers become more specific in the individual health areas they might seek to address such as supporting memory, focus, concentration, and a better response to stress and anxiety.”

Staying Sharp: Cognitive solutions to spark focus white paper outlines trends for this segment and how Nutrition21 can help brands formulate a new generation of cognitive solutions, including:

Evolution of the category and key consumer insights driving need for cognitive solutions that support multiple facets of cognitive function

Bridging the cognitive gap between consumer desire for new solutions that work without the side effects of stimulants

The science behind nooLVL featuring multiple clinical studies with scientifically substantiated cognitive claims such as boosting focus, concentration, memory, along with helping to support energy levels

“Today’s consumer defines optimal cognitive health as having good memory levels, the ability to concentrate, and feeling alert. Now brands can deliver all of these benefits with nooLVL, a patented, non-stimulant science-backed ingredient solution that has been clinically studied to deliver safe and effective focus consumers can feel in as little as 15 minutes. Its powerful complex of bonded arginine silicate and inositol works to support the delivery of the oxygen and nutrients for healthy brain function — all without the use of stimulants,” said Miller.

nooLVL is a safe, non-stimulant cognitive health ingredient that is non-GMO and GRAS. It can be formulated into a number of dietary supplement and functional food/beverage products such as sachets and stick packs, capsules, RTM powders, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, and functional bars.

About nooLVL® The Bonded Arginine Silicate in nooLVL is a highly bioavailable, long-lasting form of arginine that increases nitric oxide production and promotes blood flow. The increase in nitric oxide supports the delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to the brain. The unique patented complex of nooLVL is non-stimulant and provides multiple cognitive benefits, including focus, concentration, improved memory, and energy.

About Nutrition21, LLC Nutrition21, an Everwell Health company, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages. With decades of experience, the company’s scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds more than 50 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others. For more information on Nutrition21, visit: Nutrition21.com.

About Everwell Health Holdings, LLC Everwell Health aims to help people look, feel, and perform their best by advancing the science of safe, convenient, and attainable functional ingredients. Everwell Health enables our partners to win by providing trusted ingredient solutions that help all to look, feel, and perform their best. The company adds meaningful value to dietary supplement, food, and beverage brands by offering scientifically substantiated functional ingredient solutions. The company is actively focused on business development partnerships across the functional ingredients market.

