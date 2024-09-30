October Community Calls: Going Viral, Earned PR, Retail Media Tricks, Scaling a Cultural Brand, and Inclusive Hiring

Get ready for our October Community Calls! This month, learn how bootstrapped brands can harness PR to boost DTC sales, explore inclusive hiring practices, discover the real impact of viral moments on brand growth, get insider tips on retail media strategies, and understand how culturally centered brands can scale successfully. Our October calls are free and open to the public—just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Earning PR to Boost DTC Sales as a Bootstrapped Brand

Date: Thursday, October 3

Thursday, October 3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: Holly and John Arbuckle of Singing Pastures Farms, Sara Brooks of Goldilocks and Fridays digital marketing firm

Holly and John Arbuckle of Singing Pastures Farms, Sara Brooks of Goldilocks and Fridays digital marketing firm Topic: Holly and John Arbuckle, founders of Singing Pastures Farms, are building a unique, clean-label, pasture-raised, and woman-owned meat snack brand. They’re navigating the complex world of earned PR—including social media, traditional channels, and their own digital messaging—all on a bootstrapped budget. Sara Brooks of Goldilocks and Fridays digital marketing firm joins to share actionable strategies for generating awareness and driving PR success without overspending.

Holly and John Arbuckle, founders of Singing Pastures Farms, are building a unique, clean-label, pasture-raised, and woman-owned meat snack brand. They’re navigating the complex world of earned PR—including social media, traditional channels, and their own digital messaging—all on a bootstrapped budget. Sara Brooks of Goldilocks and Fridays digital marketing firm joins to share actionable strategies for generating awareness and driving PR success without overspending. Register Here

How to Implement Inclusive Hiring that Benefits Brand and Local Community

Date: Tuesday, October 15

Tuesday, October 15 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: Kevin McGahren of Greyston Bakery, Joshua Velasquez, co-founder of Shire’s Naturals, and Adrianne DeLuca of BevNET and Nosh

Kevin McGahren of Greyston Bakery, Joshua Velasquez, co-founder of Shire’s Naturals, and Adrianne DeLuca of BevNET and Nosh Topic: Adrianne DeLuca, reporter at BevNET and Nosh, Joshua Velasquez, co-founder of Shire’s Naturals, and Kevin McGahren, General Manager of Greyston Bakery, explore how to implement inclusive hiring practices that benefit your CPG brand and the local community. They share effective non-traditional hiring methods, the resources needed for success, and the positive impact on both the brand and the community.

Adrianne DeLuca, reporter at BevNET and Nosh, Joshua Velasquez, co-founder of Shire’s Naturals, and Kevin McGahren, General Manager of Greyston Bakery, explore how to implement inclusive hiring practices that benefit your CPG brand and the local community. They share effective non-traditional hiring methods, the resources needed for success, and the positive impact on both the brand and the community. Register Here

How a Viral Moment Can Transform Your CPG Brand

Date: Thursday, October 17

Thursday, October 17 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: Maya French of HappyPop, Kendra Bennett of Bon Bee Honey

Maya French of HappyPop, Kendra Bennett of Bon Bee Honey Topic: Join Maya French, founder of HappyPop, and Kendra Bennett, CMO of Bon Bee Honey, as they discuss their experiences with viral moments that rapidly boosted their brands’ exposure. Discover how these moments unfolded, the strategies they used to manage the surge in demand, and the key lessons learned for the future. Tune in for insights on creating viral excitement and managing its impact!

Join Maya French, founder of HappyPop, and Kendra Bennett, CMO of Bon Bee Honey, as they discuss their experiences with viral moments that rapidly boosted their brands’ exposure. Discover how these moments unfolded, the strategies they used to manage the surge in demand, and the key lessons learned for the future. Tune in for insights on creating viral excitement and managing its impact! Register Here

High ROI Tricks for Retail Media to Attract New Customers

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Tuesday, October 22 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: Sven Alwerud of Celerity CPG, Sarah Gordon of Evergreen

Sven Alwerud of Celerity CPG, Sarah Gordon of Evergreen Topic: Sven Alwerud, founder of Celerity CPG, and Sarah Gordon, VP of Marketing at Evergreen, explore effective strategies for boosting retail sales velocity. They share invaluable tips for selling products off the shelves and driving retail performance. Discover which opportunities offer the highest returns, how to allocate your budget wisely, and the advantages of retail media in competing against larger brands. With retail media still relatively new, it provides a unique chance for smaller players to level the playing field.

Sven Alwerud, founder of Celerity CPG, and Sarah Gordon, VP of Marketing at Evergreen, explore effective strategies for boosting retail sales velocity. They share invaluable tips for selling products off the shelves and driving retail performance. Discover which opportunities offer the highest returns, how to allocate your budget wisely, and the advantages of retail media in competing against larger brands. With retail media still relatively new, it provides a unique chance for smaller players to level the playing field. Register Here

Scaling a Culturally Centered Brand

Date: Thursday, October 31

Thursday, October 31 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: Kartik Das of Doosra, founders of Nguyen Coffee Supply, Brooklyn Delhi, MìLà, DayDayCook

Kartik Das of Doosra, founders of Nguyen Coffee Supply, Brooklyn Delhi, MìLà, DayDayCook Topic: Kartik Das, founder of Doosra, discusses scaling his brand with a fresh twist on classic Indian chai-time snacks. While his core audience deeply understands the cultural significance of his products, Kartik is navigating the challenge of expanding while preserving authenticity. To help provide strategy, we’re joined by leaders and founders at Nguyen Coffee Supply, Brooklyn Delhi, MìLà, and DayDayCook as they share their insights on balancing growth and cultural heritage in CPG.

Kartik Das, founder of Doosra, discusses scaling his brand with a fresh twist on classic Indian chai-time snacks. While his core audience deeply understands the cultural significance of his products, Kartik is navigating the challenge of expanding while preserving authenticity. To help provide strategy, we’re joined by leaders and founders at Nguyen Coffee Supply, Brooklyn Delhi, MìLà, and DayDayCook as they share their insights on balancing growth and cultural heritage in CPG. Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & Nosh, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About Nosh

Through its website (Nosh.com) and conference events, Nosh covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services. In addition to news coverage, Nosh provides new and growing food companies the tools and knowledge they need to enter the market and succeed. Nosh is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.