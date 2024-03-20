Ohanafy Partners With NASCAR Driver No. 51 Justin Haley, Fueling Beverage Expansion

Ohanafy, the leading beverage management platform built on Salesforce, announced its partnership with NASCAR driver No. 51, Justin Haley. This collaboration signifies an exciting new chapter for the company as Ohanafy expands its product offerings into all beverage categories. As part of this partnership, Haley’s vehicle will sport the Ohanafy logo in the Food City 500 on March 17, 2024, at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Justin Haley and show our support to a sport with deep-seated roots in the beverage industry,” said Kirsten Kalsky, CMO at Ohanafy. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to speed, precision, and innovation and highlights our comprehensive suite of business solutions that empower beverage businesses to thrive.”

While NASCAR enthusiasts tune in to watch Haley fight for pole position, they will also witness Ohanafy’s commitment to speed, innovation, and excellence in every lap. Underscoring Ohanafy’s vision for continuous growth, the strategic partnership complements the natural synergy between beverage and NASCAR: a sport renowned for its longstanding partnerships with beverage industry leaders like Anheuser-Busch, Monster, and Coca-Cola.

This NASCAR sponsorship marks a significant milestone for the Salesforce-driven platform as it introduces its presence into various beverage segments beyond its traditional offerings. Ohanafy’s industry expansion exhibits the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of consumers while maintaining its core and customizable functionalities: sales, inventory management, marketing, distribution, and more. By diversifying its customer segment, Ohanafy aims to capture new markets and solidify its position as a frontrunner in the beverage industry.

Ohanafy’s comprehensive suite of beverage business solutions is designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth. The platform includes advanced features like trade promotion management, event ROI tracking, field sales, mobile functionalities, brand recognition metrics, and more. Ohanafy’s solutions offer a complete toolkit for businesses to thrive in the dynamic beverage industry.

About Ohanafy

Ohanafy is redefining the beverage industry by harnessing the power of Salesforce, the world’s leading platform. Its mission is clear: to empower beverage producers and distributors to reclaim their time and focus on crafting exceptional beverages while streamlining production and distribution operations.

Built on innovation, excellence, and quality, Ohanafy offers a robust cloud-based solution that revolutionizes how beverage companies operate. By leveraging AI technology, it enables data-driven decision-making, leading to optimized processes, increased profitability, and reduced costs.

For More Information:

https://www.ohanafy.com/