Organic Valley Expands Product Portfolio With New Family First Milk Line

Organic Valley – America’s largest organic farmer-owned dairy cooperative – announced the expansion of its fluid milk portfolio with Organic Valley Family First. New Organic Valley Family First milk has all the goodness of the standard 12 essential nutrients in Organic Valley milks, with added DHA Omega 3 to support brain health. This new milk is meant to be enjoyed by milk lovers of all ages and comes from pasture-raised cows on Organic Valley’s small family farms.

According to a 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health, Americans in all age groups did not meet the recommended daily intake of Omega 3s to meet nutritional needs based on U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans. And, recent insights uncovered by Organic Valley show that families are in search of a milk that meets the varying nutritional needs of their families. The new Family First organic milk line from Organic Valley provides 50 mg of DHA Omega 3 per serving to help provide a solution to this problem.

“Our new Organic Valley Family First milk tastes just as fresh and delicious as our other organic milks, with the added benefits of DHA Omega 3,” said Jaclyn Cardin, Organic Valley chief brand officer. “And so, we couldn’t be more excited to bring our new Family First milk to store shelves nationwide and offer families a great-tasting option from our co-op that provides quality nutrition for the whole family.”

Like all Organic Valley milk, Family First comes from happy, healthy cows on the cooperative’s farms and is produced without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMO’s. Consumers can feel good knowing that when they choose Organic Valley – including the new Family First milk – they are purchasing organic milk from small organic family farms and helping protect where your food comes from.

Organic Valley Family First milk can be enjoyed as a delicious, hydrating beverage to support everyday nutrition. Additionally, it can be used for cooking and baking just like other Organic Valley milks. Family First milk will begin appearing on retailer shelves nationwide beginning this month, available in Whole and Reduced Fat 2%, 64-ounce (half gallon) cartons for a suggested retail price of $5.99-$6.99.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand’s products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative’s own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil, and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information.

For More Information:

https://www.organicvalley.coop/