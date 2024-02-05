OWYN Debuts Brand New Pro Elite High Protein Powders

Plant-Based Nutrition Brand OWYN is debuting brand new Pro Elite High Protein Powders designed for performance and recovery, to match the offering of the top-selling Pro Elite Protein Shakes, also designed to fuel performance.

The new Protein Powder SKUs will be available in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, contain 0g of sugar and 2-3g net carbs (dependent on flavor) with BCAAs and more, designed for the fitness consumer. The products will be available to see and to sample at Expo West and available for purchase in April ’24.

For More Information:

https://liveowyn.com/