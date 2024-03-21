Pepsico Launches Bubly Burst, A Refreshing New Beverage With A Burst Of Fruit Flavor

PURCHASE, N.Y. — In 2018, PepsiCo disrupted the sparkling water category with the launch of bubly sparkling water. Now, the company is shaking things up once again with a brand-new product…bubly burst. New bubly burst is a refreshing, flavor-forward, lightly sweetened sparkling water beverage with bold fruit flavors, bright colors, zero added sugar, and minimal calories. Beyond the new flavor experience bubly burst brings consumers the same fun and playfulness as the core bubly brand with cheeky sayings and friendly salutations on the bottle and cap.

As delicious as it is fun and fizzy, new bubly burst is available in six delightful flavors including: Triple Berry, Peach Mango, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Tangerine, Cherry Lemonade and Tropical Punch. All flavors are just 10 calories or less, with no added sugar, a burst of fruit flavor and available in 100% recycled PET single serve 16.9oz bottles. bubly burst will be available nationwide in grocery, gas and convenience stores, as well as online. To find the new bubly burst in a store near you, please visit here.

“Since we created and launched the bubly brand six years ago, bubly has taken the sparkling water category by storm – skyrocketing to the #1 brand in awareness, and the #1 most preferred sparkling water brand in the marketplace1. As the category has become more mainstream, new consumers are coming into the space looking for solutions that have a stronger and slightly sweeter taste than a typical sparkling water, while maintaining many of the same credentials that the sparkling water category is known for today. That is what bubly burst is bringing to the table – sparkling water with a delicious burst of fruit flavor, all brought about in a way that only the bubly brand can,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi and Sparkling Water. “We are confident in the strength of the bubly brand to stretch into this new space, providing consumers with the same fun and playful energy they love and have come to expect from bubly. The launch of bubly burst is a big bet for our organization that will truly accelerate bubly’s growth to entirely new heights while expanding its consumer base as the brand continues to assert its leadership role within the sparkling water category.”

To celebrate the expanding bubly portfolio, bubly will kick off a 360-degree integrated campaign to drive awareness with a TVC spot and social, digital and e-commerce support. Check it out here: https://youtu.be/U38dH3taW84.

