Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Showcases Bold Rebrand and New Resealable Aluminum Bottle at Natural Products Expo West 2024

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, the high velocity alkaline water and top-choice hydration option for athletes nationwide, will showcase its full portfolio rebrand and new 16 oz. aluminum bottle at Natural Products Expo West 2024, Hall E, booth 5369. The brand refresh was completed to further exemplify Perfect Hydration’s positioning as the ultimate water option for athletes and those with active lifestyles. The new resealable bottle is a first-of-its-kind SKU that makes it more convenient for consumers to sip on crisp and refreshing water in an infinitely recyclable aluminum package.

Perfect Hydration’s rebranded packaging exudes purpose, incorporating elements that effortlessly capture consumers’ attention while accentuating Perfect Hydration’s unique selling points. A vibrant green accent color highlights the brand’s 9.5+ pH level and sustainable packaging, which is made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic for all bottle SKUs and infinitely recyclable aluminum for both aluminum SKUs.

The new look retains the brand’s iconic blue color to drive continued recognition, while added striations and stripes communicate movement and energy as well as capture attention on-shelf. Pops of white text notate Perfect Hydration’s full brand name in addition to a nod to alkaline water and electrolytes, solidifying the brand’s positioning within the water category.

Perfect Hydration’s new trademarked logo immediately implies action and exudes an athletic feel to further support Perfect Hydration’s mission to help athletes perform and achieve their best. The new logo also creates more ownability for the brand within the water and fitness space.

Alongside the rebrand comes the launch of a new SKU from Perfect Hydration – a 16 oz. aluminum bottle. The aluminum bottle joins Perfect Hydration’s full product lineup of 100% post-consumer recycled rPET-1 bottles and an aluminum can, making it the brand’s second SKU in aluminum packaging. The new bottle’s twist cap allows for convenient resealability, so active, sustainably minded people can easily take Perfect Hydration’s premium alkaline water into any workout or activity.

“We couldn’t be more excited to show off our rebranded product line and new aluminum bottle at Expo West,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer for Perfect Hydration. “This innovation from the brand reinforces our dedication to providing premium hydration solutions while minimizing environmental impact. Coming at a time of growth for the brand, we look forward to sharing all that’s new with attendees at the show and further expanding Perfect Hydration’s availability.”

On growth, Perfect Hydration’s sales velocities are growing faster than any other alkaline water in the country (source: Circana TTL US MULO+C Latest 52 WE 1.28.24). The brand is also outpacing growth of the bottled water category, as Perfect Hydration is up +51% compared to the category at +3.3%.

The full portfolio rebrand and 16 oz. resealable aluminum bottle will begin hitting shelves in Q2 of this year in a variety of channels – conventional, natural, convenience, foodservice, non-traditional, club and more. For more information about Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, please visit perfect-hydration.com.

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

Play Harder with Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, a brand dedicated to elevating performance with its superior, 9x purified alkaline water in eco-friendly packaging. Preferred by professional athletes and weekend warriors alike, Perfect Hydration stands out as the ultimate hydration choice. Boasting a pH level of 9.5+ and a distinctive mix of electrolyte minerals for optimal taste, it’s not just water—it’s an essential companion for pushing boundaries and dominating challenges.

Fueling performance with Perfect Hydration is not just about staying hydrated; it’s about making an impact. The brand’s commitment to a sustainable game is reflected in its packaging. All of Perfect Hydration’s bottles, including 20 oz., 1L, 1.5L, and 1 gallon, are crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET-1), while the brand’s 16.9 oz. aluminum can and 16 oz. aluminum bottle are infinitely recyclable. Plus, every drop of Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is proudly bottled in the U.S., resulting in a lighter carbon footprint than the competition.

For More Information:

https://perfect-hydration.com/