Plant Press Unveils New Logo and Website Design: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives

Plant Press, the leading provider of clean, sustainable energy beverages, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new logo and website design, signifying a notable advancement in the brand’s dedication to enabling individuals to transform their energy. The fresh logo and website design reflect Plant Press’s commitment to providing consumers with honest, feel-good fuel that supports a healthier lifestyle and a more balanced approach to energy.

“We’re excited to reveal our updated brand identity, a significant milestone for Plant Press,” says Ariana Farahani, Founder at Plant Press. “It reflects our dedication to empowering our community to elevate their energy so they can embrace their full potential every single day. Our new brand identity is the next step in our commitment to providing the cleanest energy drink on the market.”

Plant Press was designed to combine the caffeine equivalent of just one cup of coffee, plus key vitamins and hydrating electrolytes for a predictable, balanced and jitter-free feel built for any time of day. In addition to its incredible effects, Plant Press is also loved for being free from artificial sugars, preservatives, and gums– all without sacrificing taste. Its three delicious flavors: Grapefruit Ginger, Passionfruit Peach, and Watermelon offer a full range of vitamins to help you feel good from the inside-out.

About Plant Press

Launched in June 2022, Plant Press is a healthy and delicious everyday alternative to coffee and traditional energy drinks. By optimizing caffeine through a unique formula that includes vitamins, electrolytes, and the caffeine equivalent of one cup of coffee, Plant Press transforms your energy from the inside out. The company is headquartered in New York City.

For More Information:

https://drinkplantpress.com