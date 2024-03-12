Plink! Hydration – New Range of Electrolyte Tablets Turns Daily Hydration From a Chore Into a Treat

ANAHEIM, Calif.— Plink! is excited to announce a new line of their award-winning electrolyte tablets that bring fun, fizz and flavor to a category that can take itself too seriously. The first new release since their debut, Plink! Hydration benefits from the addition of Magnesium. On top of that, the world’s best-tasting hydration tablet just got tastier.

Hydration has seen explosive growth in recent years, with the category up 99% in year-over-year sales (SPINS, 2024). Consumers now seek out hydration for everyday use, not just recovery or sports. The legacy players –who designed products for athletes or hangover recovery– are pivoting their messaging to go after daily use. Yet Plink! Hydration™ was 100% engineered for that occasion.

“People keep telling us we transformed their hydration ritual from a chore into a treat, something to look forward to.” said founder, Luke Montgomery-Smith.

“Sports hydration companies talk about the body like it’s a chemistry experiment. And the products taste like one. People feel better when they hit their hydration goals, why not make hitting them enjoyable?”

“We offer ‘snackable hydration’. And our focus grest taste, low sugar and nothing artificial appeals to the whole family.” added co-founder Maxwell Luthy, “That’s no accident. We’re both dads with busy, noisy, thirsty households. So we love it when customers share Plink! with their kids.”

The addition of magnesium to Plink! comes at a time where interest in the associated benefits – healthy bones, muscle recovery, better sleep and reduced anxiety – are surging. While as many as 50% of Americans get less than the recommended levels from their diets (Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, 2015).

The new product makes its debut at Expo West in two flavors, Watermelon and Pomegranate Berry. With more to be announced throughout the year.

Some quick facts on why Plink! is the household favorite:

OPTIMAL BLEND! The electrolyte blend is optimized for daily hydration with the ideal ratio of 3 essential minerals: Sodium (250mg), Potassium (180mg) and Magnesium (25mg).

SUPER TASTY! Award-winning flavors make it a daily treat.

FUN & FIZZY! Effervescence ensures the perfect experience from the first sip to the last.

EASY! No stirring. No sediment. No messy powder.

FAMILY FRIENDLY! No artificial colors/flavors and just 1g of sugar. Make it a ‘family-friendly’ choice, and ‘family friendly’ is the fastest growing search term in Food & Bev (SPATE, 2024).

PLANET-LOVING! The CO2 transport emissions are 98% lower for a tablet than a bottled sports drink, and the packaging footprint is 99% lower, too.

“With better ingredients and a minimized environmental impact, we’re proud of the movement we’re building.” said Luke.

“There are millions of people out there with the same wishlist for a modern, delightful, daily hydration choice. We’ll reach them all, one Plink! at a time.” added Max.

Look out for Plink! at a grocery store near you.

About Plink!

Plink! launched DTC in 2022 after two dads wanted a better way to hydrate their families. The brand made history as the first non-liquid winner of BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown. Since that debut, they expanded into retail starting in their new home of Vermont (the founders are from the UK), and are rapidly expanding around the US into stores like Foxtrot and Central Market, hotels such as Equinox Hotels and even office canteens like Shopify’s HQ in Toronto. For this new product range, they have onboarded with UNFI and KeHE and are excited to continue to expand in Natural Grocery and beyond throughout 2024.

Plink’s joyful approach to hydration has been covered in titles such as Men’s Health, Vice, BevNET, Sweety High, Dieline, Food Navigator, The Quality Edit, and Snaxshot.

For More Information:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CTrnXjQsVz8bZYIt6AsQfnrnIvWuGLFB