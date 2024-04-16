Q Mixers Unveils Its Newest Premium Mixer Flavor To Spice Up The Summer Season: New Q SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX

Q MIXERS, America’s award-winning, premium mixer company committed to making your favorite drink instantly better, unveils the newest flavor – Q SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX. The bold flavor profile is based on the brand’s award-winning MARGARITA MIX, featuring a base of rich organic agave and key limes, complemented with juicy mango and a bold, yet balanced spiciness from jalapeños.

“The margarita is the most ordered cocktail in the United States[1], which is why we’re so excited to offer customers our new SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX, a product we feel is well-positioned to become not just a summer staple but your go-to margarita mix,” said Bob Arnold, CEO of Q MIXERS. “Like anything we do, we carefully crafted this from consumer feedback telling us to bring the sweet and bring the heat. We believe we found the perfect balance for everyone, elevating your favorite spirit or spirit-free alternative. Our SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX delivers a bold flavor that matches our new look and feel and allows consumers to enjoy the perfect drink at home.”

Q SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX is the latest to join Q’s margarita portfolio, rounded out by Q MARGARITA MIX and Q SPICY GRAPEFRUIT MARGARITA MIX. All flavors, including the new SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX, are available via Amazon and major retailers and grocers throughout the United States.

“As we say at Q, premium mixers matter. A good mixer makes the drink and this new offering is no different. Our SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX allows for a deliciously simple and satisfying drink that will complement any tequila, mezcal or spirit-free alternative,” said Arnold. “Delivering a mixer that is just as good as the spirit is our ethos and brand promise, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and thoughtfully grow our flavor portfolio to deliver on that promise.”

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers is an American-made mixer company that produces award-winning, carefully crafted mixers made with the highest quality ingredients, giving any drink an instant boost. Proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, Q Mixers products are free of high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Q Mixers perfectly complements any spirit of choice, providing an easy upgrade to create unlimited mixing options to Q It Up.

Q has 14 premium flavors with optimal carbonation in products like TONIC WATER, GINGER BEER, CLUB SODA, SPARKLING GRAPEFRUIT, GINGER ALE, and fantastic still mixers like BLOODY MARY MIX, MARGARITA MIX, and SPICY MANGO MARGARITA MIX.

Q Mixers can be found at America’s best restaurants, bars, and local grocery and liquor stores and are available at major U.S. retailers.

[1] CGA by NIQ 2023 cocktail tracker, https://cgastrategy.com/moscow-mule-and-martini-fight-for-2-as-margarita-remains-on-top/

For More Information:

https://www.qmixers.com